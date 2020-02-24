PC Matic Releases New Television Advertisement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PC Matic released a new television commercial titled "First Place." The commercial highlights the company's recent performance in independent third-party testing performed by AV Test, where PC Matic achieved a perfect score in virus detection and a first-place score in performance. The commercial is narrated by the following script:

PC Matic is a whitelist, next generation antivirus designed to stop modern threats like ransomware.

In independent testing by AV Test, PC Matic took first place with a perfect score in virus detections and first place in performance.

Only PC Matic has American research, development, and support.

PC Matic's competition is made in foreign countries; many, where the viruses originate.

And PC Matic is hiring.

PC Matic blocks annoying and malicious ads, for hassle-free web browsing.

PC Matic makes your computers faster and more reliable, even after years of use.

PC Matic protects Windows computers, including XP, Vista, Windows 7, 8, and 10, Windows Servers, Macs, Macbooks, and Android phones and tablets.

PC Matic is just $50 for 5 devices for one year, with a full 30 day money-back guarantee.

for 5 devices for one year, with a full 30 day money-back guarantee. To get world-class security that keeps your computers running great, go to pcmatic.com .

"PC Matic is dedicated to developing innovative cyber-solutions that will stop modern-day threats like ransomware," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng, "and now supported by the AV Test results, our team is seeing results that are not only keeping our customers secure, but stopping cyber-criminals from profiting off the backs of American citizens once and for all."

This will mark the second national television commercial that PC Matic has released in 2020.

The commercial may be viewed in its entirety here .

More information on PC Matic may be found at www.pcmatic.com .

