PC Matic Selected to Join NIST 'National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence'

"Cyber threats are an imminent threat to America's national security," said Rob Cheng, CEO and Founder of PC Matic. "As threats continue to increase in complexity and frequency, partnerships such as this, to which PC Matic is honored to be a part of, are invaluable tools in our efforts to thwart these modern-day threats."

PC Matic joins only fifty other cybersecurity industry leaders in this partnership, which includes Fortune 500 market leaders to smaller companies specializing in IT security. Together, the NCCoE and its partners develop modular, easily adaptable cybersecurity solution examples demonstrating how to apply standards and best practices using commercially available technology. The NCCoE documents these example solutions in the NIST Special Publication 1800 series, which maps capabilities to the NIST Cyber Security Framework and details the steps needed for another entity to recreate the example solution

About PC Matic: PC Matic was established in 1999 by its current CEO, Rob Cheng. The American company, with operations based across the United States, was established with the sole purpose of creating a better way to diagnose common computer problems. As cyber security threats began to evolve, PC Matic knew a new approach to thwart these attacks was critical. This led to the creation of its award-winning security software in 2011. Entirely developed, researched and supported in the United States, PC Matic features a globally automated whitelist technology, fileless malware detection, and RDP port protection from brute force attacks. Together, these technologies provide the best security protection for endpoint devices around the globe. For over 20 years, PC Matic has continued to evolve, making them an innovative provider of cloud-based performance and security solutions for homes, businesses of all sizes, and government agencies.

