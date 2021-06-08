PC Matic Survey: 20% of Employers Never Require Employees to Change Passwords

The sixteen-page report presents the results of a nationally distributed survey by which 2,500 Americans were asked about their password behaviors and tendencies. The findings, fielded in May 2021, found that nearly 30% of Americans aren't sure when they last changed their passwords, or never have at all. The survey also revealed lax corporate password policies, finding that nearly a fifth of employers nationwide never require their employees to change their passwords.

More key findings from the report are as follows:

Nearly 60% of those surveys responded that they have never changed their home Wi-Fi password, or that it hasn't been changed since setup. In 2020, 50% of those surveys responded in this same manner.





40% of respondents indicated that they are using the password lockout feature on both their work and home computers. This number is up from 25% responding that they used this feature in 2020's survey results.





Just shy of 45% of employers don't require their employees to utilize a Virtual Private Network (VPN). 2020's survey results showed just a slightly higher number of respondent's employers requiring a VPN, with 46% affirming they were required to use the security tool.





More than 50% of respondents admit to checking personal e-mail accounts at work. This number remains virtually unchanged from 2020's survey results, and still presents an imminent threat to corporate networks.

"As employees' transition from work-from-home to in-office work environments again, it is the perfect time implement password policies and procedures that can keep employees and corporate networks safe," said Rob Cheng, CEO and Founder of PC Matic. "The 2021 Password Habits and Hygiene Report aimed to understand the policies and procedures being implemented and abided by users across the nation and provides further insight into how corporate IT professionals can protect networks from cybercriminals."

More findings and the complete report may be found here.

More information on PC Matic may be found here .

