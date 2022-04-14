PC Peripherals Market Size to Grow by USD 43.42 Bn| 47% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Apr 14, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PC Peripherals Market size is expected to grow by USD 43.42 billion at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The surge in digitization in educational institutions is one of the primary factors driving growth in the PC peripherals market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
Although the rise in digitalization in education institutions will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing penetration of smartphones will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
PC peripherals market: Segmentation
PC peripherals market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- End-user
- Business
- Consumers
North America will account for 47 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for PC peripherals. The expansion of the market in this region will be faster than that of the European and South American regions.
The rising acceptance of technology in the United States and Canada will aid the growth of the PC peripherals market in North America.
PC peripherals market: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pc peripherals market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the growing preference for client SSDs as one of the prime reasons driving the PC peripherals market growth during the next few years.
PC peripherals market: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- Canon Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- HP Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Sony Corp.
- Toshiba International Corp.
- Western Digital Corp.
PC Peripherals Market Value Chain Analysis
Our study includes thorough information on the value chain analysis for the PC peripherals market, which manufacturers may use to gain a competitive advantage. In order to optimise profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required.
The value chain of the technology hardware, storage and peripherals includes the following core components:
- Research and design
- Procurement
- Production and testing
- Logistics
- Distribution and after-sales service
- Repair and recycle
|
PC Peripherals Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 43.42 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
The US and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., Toshiba International Corp., and Western Digital Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Printers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Speakers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Business - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consumers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Canon Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- HP Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Sony Corp.
- Toshiba International Corp.
- Western Digital Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
