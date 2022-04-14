PC Peripherals Market Size to Grow by USD 43.42 Bn| 47% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Although the rise in digitalization in education institutions will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing penetration of smartphones will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

PC peripherals market: Segmentation

PC peripherals market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

End-user

Business



Consumers

North America will account for 47 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for PC peripherals. The expansion of the market in this region will be faster than that of the European and South American regions.

The rising acceptance of technology in the United States and Canada will aid the growth of the PC peripherals market in North America.

PC peripherals market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pc peripherals market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing preference for client SSDs as one of the prime reasons driving the PC peripherals market growth during the next few years.

PC peripherals market: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Canon Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Sony Corp.

Toshiba International Corp.

Western Digital Corp.

PC Peripherals Market Value Chain Analysis

Our study includes thorough information on the value chain analysis for the PC peripherals market, which manufacturers may use to gain a competitive advantage. In order to optimise profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required.

The value chain of the technology hardware, storage and peripherals includes the following core components:

Research and design

Procurement

Production and testing

Logistics

Distribution and after-sales service

Repair and recycle

PC Peripherals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 43.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries The US and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., Toshiba International Corp., and Western Digital Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Printers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Speakers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Business - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

