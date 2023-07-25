PC peripherals market to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% from 2022 to 2027|FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PC peripherals market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 55.18 billion according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Acer Inc., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Western Digital Corp., and Xerox Holdings Corp. Download a Sample Report Now!

Segments: Product (Printers, Speakers, and Others), End-user (Business and Consumers), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Key Driver -

The growing preference for client SSDs is notably driving market growth. An SSD is a type of non-volatile storage device that uses an integrated circuit assembly as a memory for storing data. No rotating parts reduce the risk of failure and enable faster data transfer. There are two types of SSDs, enterprise SSDs and client SDDs. The growing prevalence of these SSDs in client systems such as desktop PCs, laptops, notebooks, and high-performance PCs is the key factor for the growth of the client SSD market.

Furthermore, the laptop segment accounted for a significant share of the client SSD market. As the demand for thinner, lighter, and more advanced laptops increases, PC makers are focusing on developing laptops with integrated SSDs. They are also introducing new SSDs that are ideal for business PCs, laptops, and high-performance PCs. Hence, the increasing product launches will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend -

The increasing popularity of smart speakers is a key trend shaping the market. Audio content subscribers are rising across the world. Wireless speakers use radio frequency signals to stream content. Smart speakers, portable speakers, and Bluetooth speakers are more compact and take up less space than home theater speakers. Most portable devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips that allow speakers to stream content wirelessly.

Moreover, the incorporation of wireless technologies such as Wireless HD and ITU-T G.hn will increase the acceptance of streaming HD video and audio content. Smart and Bluetooth speakers have many advantages and don't require wires. In addition, it takes up less space than home audio speakers. Hence, the growing popularity of wireless streaming of audio content will boost the demand for PC peripherals such as speakers during the forecast period.

Significant challenge -

The increasing penetration of smartphones is challenging market growth. The demand for smartphones is rising due to their portability. Growing investments in telecommunication network infrastructure are supporting the developments in high-performance network connectivity, which is growing the penetration of smartphones worldwide. Premium smartphones are integrated with advanced technologies such as AI, gesture recognition, haptics, facial recognition, and voice recognition features.

Moreover, advanced processors and sensors are used for such functions. Sensors such as gyroscopes, accelerometers, proximity sensors, light sensors, barometers, and fingerprints are used to make these technologies work. Hence, the growing penetration of smartphones will decrease the demand for PC shipments, which will hamper the growth of the PC peripherals market during the forecast period.

The pc peripherals market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this PC Peripherals Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the PC peripherals market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the PC peripherals market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the PC peripherals market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of PC peripherals market vendors

The mini PC market size is expected to increase to USD 19.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers mini PCs market segmentation by end-user (healthcare, retail, education and training, banking, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing use of mini PC in educational institutions is one of the factors driving the mini personal computer (PCs) market growth during the forecast period.

The PC Market is expected to grow by USD 72.75 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers PC market segmentation by distribution channel (business-to-business and business-to-consumer) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increasing use of laptops in educational institutions is one of the key factors driving the PC market growth during the forecast period.

PC Peripherals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 55.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.72 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acer Inc., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Western Digital Corp., and Xerox Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

