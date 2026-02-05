P.C. Richard & Son Announces Presidents' Day Savings on Appliances and Mattresses

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P.C. Richard & Son, the largest family-owned appliance, electronics, and mattress retailer in the Northeast, is helping customers upgrade their homes with confidence this Presidents' Day. For a limited time, shoppers can enjoy savings of up to $800 on select Stearns & Foster, up to $500 on select Sealy and Tempur-Pedic mattresses, and up to 40% off select appliances!

What's more, P.C. Richard & Son has just added Casper Mattresses to their inventory! This incredibly popular, NYC based bed-in-a-box brand comes in several styles and sizes to deliver truly contemporary comfort - and right now they're available for up to 30% off. Together, two New York brands are offering even more ways to sleep better.

Customers can also unlock extra savings of up to $1,000 through the retailer's "Buy More, Save More" appliance promotion. They'll have the choice between up to 36 Months Special Financing*/** on qualifying purchases, or earning a 3% statement credit*** through February 25, 2026, by using their P.C. Richard & Son Credit Card.

Current Presidents' Day promotions include:

Why Upgrading Now Makes Sense

Today's home upgrades are designed to deliver lasting comfort and value:

Mattresses that support better sleep, recovery, and overall wellness

Energy-efficient appliances that help reduce utility costs

Smart features and intuitive controls that simplify everyday routines

Modern designs and finishes that elevate the home's look and feel

Customers can shop the full selection of appliances and mattresses online at PCRichard.com or visit a local P.C. Richard & Son store to explore Presidents' Day offers and find easy, affordable home upgrades.

About P.C. Richard & Son

Founded in 1909, P.C. Richard & Son is the largest family-owned appliance, electronics, and mattress retailer in the Northeast. With showrooms across four states and a reputation built on trust, service and loyalty, the company has been helping families make smart home investments for over 116 years.

For more information, please visit PCRichard.com.

**Subject to credit approval. Minimum monthly payments required. Visit https://www.pcrichard.com/credit-card-financing.html for details.

***Subject to credit approval. In order to qualify for this statement credit offer, you must use your P.C. Richard & Son account to make a qualifying single-receipt purchase of all appliances totaling $999 or more (Excluding Samsung, Dacor, LG, Panasonic, Speed Queen, PureWash & SubZero Mid-Atlantic appliances), all Hisense, LG, Samsung, Sony & TCL TVs priced $995 or more, mattresses priced $1,999 or more, LG, Samsung & TCL audio priced $495 & JBL audio priced $795 or more between 2/5/26 and 2/25/26 (minus any returns or adjustments during the promotional period.) For accounts that qualify, a 3% statement credit will post to your account within 90 days from end of offer period. Only one 3% statement credit can be earned per account. Statement credit cannot be used to satisfy the required monthly payment on your P.C. Richard credit card account and may not be redeemed for cash or cash equivalent. Only combinable with our 6-month special financing offer. Account must remain open, in good standing, and not become delinquent at the time the statement credit is applied.

