P.C. Richard & Son Helps Families Prepare Their Homes for a Summer of Celebration

As customers prepare for backyard barbecues, summer gatherings, home refreshes and America's 250th anniversary celebrations, the family-owned retailer offers savings on appliances, grills, TVs, mattresses and more.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across the region prepare for the July 4th weekend, backyard cookouts, summer guests and America's 250th anniversary celebrations, P.C. Richard & Son – the leading family-owned appliance and electronics retailer in the Northeast – is helping customers get their homes ready with timely savings on the products that matter most this season.

Get grilling this Summer!

From refrigerators and major appliances to grills, TVs, mattresses and outdoor entertaining essentials, P.C. Richard & Son offers deals across the categories customers rely on for summer entertaining and everyday comfort. With knowledgeable in-store experts, trusted brands, local delivery and service, the family-owned retailer continues to help shoppers find the right products at the right value.

"For more than 116 years, families across this region have turned to P.C. Richard & Son for the products and service that help make a house feel like home," said Gregg Richard, President & CEO of P.C. Richard & Son. "As our country prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, we're especially proud to be a family-owned American company that has served generations of families across this region. That history means a great deal to us, and it also reminds us of our responsibility to keep earning our customers' trust every day through real value, knowledgeable service and a commitment to standing behind what we sell."

Summer Savings Highlights

Ahead of peak summer entertaining season, P.C. Richard & Son is offering savings across key home categories to help customers prepare for warm-weather gatherings, holiday weekends and everyday comfort at home. Starting June 25, customers can shop the retailer's 250 Hours of Deals Sale and save across numerous categories. In addition, customers using a P.C. Richard & Son Credit Card will receive up to 36 months special financing*/** on qualifying purchases between June 17, 2026 and July 8, 2026 plus an additional $250 reward card*** of their choice when they spend $2,500 or more on the card.

Refrigerators and Major Appliances

Customers can save up to 40% off select appliances plus up to an additional 20% off select appliances with Buy More Save More savings. P.C. Richard & Son offers a wide selection of refrigerators, including French door, side-by-side, counter-depth and beverage center options, along with freezers, laundry, dishwashers and ranges from trusted brands. In-store specialists are available to help shoppers compare features, finishes, measurements, capacity and delivery options.

BBQ Grills and Outdoor Cooking

For the summer entertaining season, savings of up to $200 on select BBQ grills, plus free delivery and assembly in local delivery areas on most Weber and Traeger grills, give shoppers even more reason to upgrade their outdoor cooking spaces. P.C. Richard & Son offers gas grills, charcoal grills, pellet grills, griddles and outdoor cooking accessories from leading brands for backyard barbecues and warm-weather gatherings.

Televisions and Home Entertainment

From summer movie nights to major sporting events, P.C. Richard & Son is making home entertainment upgrades even more appealing with up to 40% off premium TVs, plus free delivery and installation on qualifying models in local delivery areas. Shoppers can explore the latest TVs from brands including Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL, with options for living rooms, bedrooms, dens, patios and entertainment spaces. Expert associates are available to help compare screen sizes, display technologies and smart TV features.

Mattresses and Bedroom Refreshes

Summer guests, travel schedules and shifting routines often make this time of year a natural moment to refresh the bedroom. With up to $600 off select Sealy, Stearns & Foster and Tempur-Pedic mattresses, P.C. Richard & Son offers mattresses and adjustable mattress sets designed for a range of comfort preferences, sleep styles and budgets. In-store experts are available to help shoppers find the right fit for a more comfortable summer at home.

Why Shoppers Across the Tri-State Area Choose P.C. Richard & Son

For more than 116 years, families have turned to P.C. Richard & Son for trusted service, value and expertise. With convenient local showrooms, knowledgeable in-store experts, delivery and installation services, and a commitment to value backed by P.C. Richard & Son's Low Price Guarantee, shoppers can prepare their homes for summer with confidence.

About P.C. Richard & Son

Founded in 1909, P.C. Richard & Son is the largest family-owned appliance, electronics, and mattress retailer in the Northeast. With showrooms across four states and a reputation built on trust, service and loyalty, the company has been helping families make smart home investments for over 116 years.

For more information, please visit PCRichard.com.

*0 Interest if paid in full within 6, 12, 18 or 24 months with your P.C. Richard & Son Credit Card 6/17/26 through 7/8/26. 6 Months Special Financing on everything we sell not listed below and all mattresses priced up to $998.98, 12 months on all Mac computers, all Weber grills priced $499 or more and all mattresses priced $999-$1,498.99 and 18 Months on all appliance purchases totaling $698 or more (excluding Dacor, LG, Samsung, Sub-Zero MidAtlantic & Panasonic)LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sony & TCL TVs priced $698 or more, TCL audio priced $295 or more, LG, Samsung & Sony audio priced $495 or more, JBL audio priced $795 or more and mattresses priced $1,499-$1,998.99 and 24 months on all mattresses priced $1,999-$2998.99.

Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. Discounts may result in the qualifying purchase amount not being satisfied. No interest will be charged on the promo balance if you pay it off, in full, within the promo period. If you do not, interest will be charged on the promo balance from the purchase date. The required minimum monthly payments may or may not pay off the promo balance before the end of the promo period, depending on purchase amount, promo length and payment allocation. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases and, after promo period ends, to the promo balance. New Accounts as of 07/31/25: Purchase APR 34.99%. Penalty APR 39.99%. Min Interest Charge $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval.

**No Interest for 36 Months on mattresses priced $2,999 or more with your P.C. Richard & Son Credit Card 6/17/26 through 7/8/26. Equal monthly payments required for 36 months.

Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. Discounts may result in the qualifying purchase amount not being satisfied. No interest will be charged on the amount financed and equal monthly payments are required on such balance until it is paid in full. The payments equal the amount financed divided by the number of months in the promo period, rounded up to the next whole dollar. These payments may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. During the last month(s) of the promo period the required monthly payment may be reduced due to the prior months' rounding. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. New Accounts as of 7/31/25: Purchase APR 34.99%. Penalty APR 39.99%. Min Interest Charge $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval.

***$250 Virtual Reward Card will be delivered digitally via email within 3–5 weeks after qualifying purchase verification. Virtual Reward Cards are valid for 6 months from the date issued.

SOURCE P.C. Richard & Son