P.C. Richard & Son Launches 2026 Spring Home Upgrade Season

Air conditioners, grills, patio furniture, and more for summer-ready living

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures begin to rise across the Northeast, P.C. Richard & Son – the leading family-owned appliance and electronics retailer in the tri-state area – is unveiling its 2026 Spring Seasonal Collection, featuring everything shoppers need to refresh their homes for warmer weather. From energy-efficient air conditioners, Weber grills, air purifiers, premium outdoor accessories and every day appliance upgrades, customers can shop the season's most in-demand home solutions in stores and online at pcrichard.com.

Spring 2026's Must-Have Seasonal Categories, Now in Stock

This spring, shoppers visiting P.C. Richard & Son will find exceptional deals across a wide-ranging selection of the season's most in-demand categories:

Prepare for summer early with window air conditioners, portable AC units, and smart air conditioners from leading brands. In-store experts help customers determine the correct BTU size, room coverage, and energy efficiency rating for their space.

Grilling season is back! P.C. Richard & Son carries gas grills, charcoal grills, pellet grills, and griddles from trusted brands including:

Indoor air quality continues to be a priority during allergy season. P.C. Richard & Son offers HEPA air purifiers, and large-room air purification units designed to remove allergens, smoke particles, and airborne pollutants. While dehumidifiers protect basements and living spaces from moisture, mold, and humidity with high capacity.

Create a comfortable outdoor gathering space with smokeless fire pits from Solo Stove, known for their signature airflow technology that reduces smoke while increasing burn efficiency and patio furniture to set the vibe.

Why Do Shoppers Across the Tri-State Area Choose P.C. Richard & Son?

One of the largest selections of appliances and electronics in the Northeast

Top national brands across seasonal home categories

Knowledgeable in-store experts trained to guide every purchase

Interactive product displays that let customers test products before buying

Newly redesigned select retail locations across the tri-state area

Convenient local stores with immediate product availability

A commitment to value, backed by P.C. Richard & Son's Low Price Guarantee

About P.C. Richard & Son

Founded in 1909, P.C. Richard & Son is the largest family-owned appliance, electronics, and mattress retailer in the Northeast. With showrooms across four states and a reputation built on trust, service and loyalty, the company has been helping families make smart home investments for over 116 years.

For more information, please visit PCRichard.com.

SOURCE P.C. Richard & Son