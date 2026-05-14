P.C. Richard & Son Helps Families Prepare for Memorial Day Weekend with Savings on Seasonal Home Essentials

The family-owned retailer offers Memorial Day savings on mattresses, appliances, grills, air conditioners, outdoor living essentials and more, as customers prepare for summer's long-awaited arrival.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across the tri-state area prepare for Memorial Day weekend, P.C. Richard & Son – the leading family-owned appliance and electronics retailer in the Northeast – is helping customers get their homes ready for the summer season. Shoppers can find seasonal savings on mattresses, appliances, grills, air conditioners, TVs, outdoor living essentials, and more.

Get grilling this Summer!

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a time for backyard gatherings, outdoor cooking, warmer weather, and home prep for the season ahead. With a wide selection of trusted brands and knowledgeable in-store experts, P.C. Richard & Son makes it easy for customers to find the right products for every space, lifestyle, and budget.

Memorial Day Savings Highlights

Ahead of the long weekend, P.C. Richard & Son is offering Memorial Day savings across key home categories to help customers refresh their homes, prepare for summer, and create comfortable spaces for gathering with family and friends. For a limited time, customers can also take advantage of special financing offers, including 0 interest if paid in full within 18 months* on appliance purchases totaling $599 or more and select TVs priced $599 or more, as well as 0% interest with 36 equal monthly payments ** on mattresses priced $2,999 or more with a P.C. Richard & Son credit card.

Mattresses and Adjustable Mattress Sets

Customers can save on select mattress and adjustable mattress sets from leading brands including Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Stearns & Foster. Featured offers include up to $900 savings on select adjustable mattress sets, plus up to $300 instant savings toward another same-day purchase with the purchase of select mattresses.

Major Appliances

P.C. Richard & Son is also offering savings on select appliances from top brands including GE Appliances, Café, GE Profile, Midea, Frigidaire, Electrolux, LG, Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, and more. Customers can find offers on refrigerators, laundry, dishwashers, cooking appliances and other home essentials, including up to 40% off select appliances, plus up to 20% off in additional savings on select appliances.

Grills and Outdoor Cooking

Customers can get ready for backyard barbecues and summer entertaining with gas grills, charcoal grills, pellet grills, griddles, and outdoor cooking accessories from trusted brands including Weber, Traeger, Blackstone, and Char-Broil. P.C. Richard & Son is offering free delivery and assembly on most Weber and Traeger grills.

Air Conditioners and Cooling Solutions

As warmer weather approaches, P.C. Richard & Son offers a wide selection of window air conditioners, portable AC units, and smart air conditioners. In-store specialists can help customers determine the correct BTU size for their space. With installation services and same-day delivery available throughout most of the New York City area, there's no need to wait when temperatures rise.

Patio, Fire Pits, and Outdoor Living

From relaxed family visits to long weekend entertaining, customers can shop patio furniture, smokeless fire pits, and outdoor accessories to make backyards, patios, and decks more comfortable and inviting.

Televisions

Customers can upgrade their home entertainment with the latest TVs from top brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL. P.C. Richard & Son is offering up to 40% off select models, plus free delivery and wall installation on select TVs — perfect for Memorial Day gatherings and summer movie nights.

Why Shoppers Across the Tri-State Area Choose P.C. Richard & Son

Customers continue to rely on P.C. Richard & Son for one of the largest selections of appliances and electronics in the Northeast, with top national brands across seasonal home categories. Savvy shoppers know that the convenient local stores offer knowledgeable in-store experts, interactive product displays that let customers test products before buying, and a commitment to value backed by P.C. Richard & Son's Low Price Guarantee.

About P.C. Richard & Son

Founded in 1909, P.C. Richard & Son is the largest family-owned appliance, electronics, and mattress retailer in the Northeast. With showrooms across four states and a reputation built on trust, service and loyalty, the company has been helping families make smart home investments for over 116 years.

For more information, please visit PCRichard.com.

*0 Interest if paid in full within 6, 12, 18 or 24 months with your P.C. Richard & Son Credit Card 5/14/26 through 6/3/26. 6 Months Special Financing on everything we sell not listed below and all mattresses priced up to $998.98, 12 months on all Mac computers, all Weber grills priced $499 or more and all mattresses priced $999-$1,498.99 and 18 Months on all appliance purchases totaling $599 or more (excluding Dacor, Samsung, Sub-Zero MidAtlantic & Panasonic), Friedrich AC purchases totaling $599 or more, LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sony & TCL TVs priced $599 or more, TCL audio priced $295 or more, LG, Samsung & Sony audio priced $495 or more, JBL audio priced $795 or more and mattresses priced $1,499-$1,998.99 and 24 months on all mattresses priced $1,999-$2998.99.

Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. Discounts may result in the qualifying purchase amount not being satisfied. No interest will be charged on the promo balance if you pay it off, in full, within the promo period. If you do not, interest will be charged on the promo balance from the purchase date. The required minimum monthly payments may or may not pay off the promo balance before the end of the promo period, depending on purchase amount, promo length and payment allocation. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases and, after promo period ends, to the promo balance. New Accounts as of 07/31/25: Purchase APR 34.99%. Penalty APR 39.99%. Min Interest Charge $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval.

**No Interest for 36 Months on mattresses priced $2,999 or more with your P.C. Richard & Son Credit Card 5/14/26 through 6/3/26. Equal monthly payments required for 36 months.

Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. Discounts may result in the qualifying purchase amount not being satisfied. No interest will be charged on the amount financed and equal monthly payments are required on such balance until it is paid in full. The payments equal the amount financed divided by the number of months in the promo period, rounded up to the next whole dollar. These payments may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. During the last month(s) of the promo period the required monthly payment may be reduced due to the prior months' rounding. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. New Accounts as of 7/31/25: Purchase APR 34.99%. Penalty APR 39.99%. Min Interest Charge $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval.

SOURCE P.C. Richard & Son