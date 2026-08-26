P.C. Richard & Son Helps Families Prepare Their Homes for Football Season and Fall with Labor Day Savings

Family-owned retailer offers exceptional values on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more as homeowners prepare for football season, holiday entertaining and the busy months ahead.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Labor Day approaches and families begin preparing for football weekends, fall entertaining and the upcoming holiday season, P.C. Richard & Son is helping customers make the most of the season with exceptional Labor Day savings across appliances, televisions, mattresses, grills and home electronics.

Beginning August 27 through September 16, 2026, customers using the P.C. Richard & Son Credit Card can take advantage of up to 36 months special financing*/** on qualifying purchases.

As Labor Day Sales kick off, families begin planning for football weekend!

For many homeowners, Labor Day marks one of the year's best opportunities to invest in their homes before the busy fall and holiday seasons begin. It's a perfect time to replace aging kitchen appliances, upgrade a television before football season, improve sleep with a new mattress, or take advantage of end-of-season grill clearance. Customers can find exceptional values backed by trusted brands, knowledgeable sales counselors, courteous delivery and installation professionals, and P.C. Richard & Son's Low Price Guarantee.

Labor Day Savings Throughout the Home

Appliances

Beginning August 27th, customers can save up to 40% off select appliances, plus an additional 20% off select appliances priced $698 or more.

As families prepare for holiday cooking and entertaining, Labor Day is an ideal time to replace outdated refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers and dryers. P.C. Richard & Son offers one of the largest selections of appliances from today's leading manufacturers, with knowledgeable specialists available to help customers compare features, finishes, and energy-efficient technologies.

Televisions & Home Entertainment

As football season kicks off, Labor Day is the perfect opportunity to upgrade the home viewing experience with up to 40% off select TVs. Customers can shop the latest OLED, Mini-LED, and QLED televisions from Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, Hisense and more, while receiving informed guidance on choosing the right screen size, display technology, and audio solution for their space.

Mattresses

Customers can save up to 40% on select Sealy mattresses, plus get free delivery and set up in local delivery areas for mattresses over $399. P.C. Richard & Son credit card holders can also choose either 0% Interest with 36 equal monthly payments** or earn 5% Statement Credit***on mattresses priced $2,999 or more now through September 16, 2026.

Labor Day has long been one of the year's premier mattress shopping events. Customers can explore premium brands including Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and more while being assisted by mattress specialists to find the right comfort and support for better sleep.

BBQ & Outdoor Cooking

Customers can also save up to 25% off select BBQ grills during the Labor Day event.

As grilling season begins to wind down, Labor Day is an excellent opportunity to take advantage of end-of-season savings on select grills, smokers, griddles and outdoor cooking accessories while supplies last.

For more than 117 years, P.C. Richard & Son has helped generations of families make confident home purchases through trusted advice, exceptional service, and an extensive selection of today's leading brands. With showrooms throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, the company continues to provide customers with helpful guidance, courteous delivery and installation, and the value that has made it the Northeast's largest family-owned appliance, electronics, and mattress retailer.

About P.C. Richard & Son

Founded in 1909, P.C. Richard & Son is the largest family-owned appliance, electronics, and mattress retailer in the Northeast. With more than 117 years of experience, the company offers appliances, televisions, mattresses, smart home products, consumer electronics, and more from the industry's leading brands. P.C. Richard & Son is committed to helping customers make informed home purchases, offering seamless installation, competitive pricing, and an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.PCRichard.com

*0 Interest if paid in full within 6, 12, 18 or 24 months with your P.C. Richard & Son Credit Card 8/27/26 through 9/16/26. 6 Months Special Financing on everything we sell not listed below and all mattresses priced up to $998.98, 12 months on all Mac computer and all mattresses priced $999-$1,498.99 and 18 Months on all appliance purchases totaling $698 or more (excluding Dacor, LG, Samsung, Sub-Zero MidAtlantic, Sub-Zero Clarke & Panasonic), LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sony & TCL TVs priced $698 or more, Sylvox & Furrion TVs priced $1,295 or more, TCL audio priced $295 or more, LG, Samsung & Sony audio priced $495 or more, JBL audio priced $795 or more and mattresses priced $1,499-$1,998.99 and 24 months on mattresses priced $1,999-$2998.99. Interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date if the promotional balance is not paid in full within the applicable 6, 12, 18 or 24 month promo period. Minimum monthly payments required. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. Discounts may result in the qualifying purchase amount not being satisfied. No interest will be charged on the promo balance if you pay it off, in full, within the promo period. If you do not, interest will be charged on the promo balance from the purchase date. The required minimum monthly payments may or may not pay off the promo balance before the end of the promo period, depending on purchase amount, promo length and payment allocation. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases and, after promo period ends, to the promo balance. New Accounts as of 07/31/25: Purchase APR 34.99%. Penalty APR 39.99%. Min Interest Charge $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval.

**No Interest for 36 Months on mattresses priced $2,999 or more with your P.C. Richard & Son Credit Card 8/20/26 through 9/16/26. Equal monthly payments required for 36 months. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. Discounts may result in the qualifying purchase amount not being satisfied. No interest will be charged on the amount financed and equal monthly payments are required on such balance until it is paid in full. The payments equal the amount financed divided by the number of months in the promo period, rounded up to the next whole dollar. These payments may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. During the last month(s) of the promo period the required monthly payment may be reduced due to the prior months' rounding. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. New Accounts as of 7/31/25: Purchase APR 34.99%. Penalty APR 39.99%. Min Interest Charge $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval.

***Subject to credit approval. In order to qualify for this statement credit offer, you must use your P.C. Richard & Son account to make a qualifying single-receipt purchase of mattresses priced $2,999 or more 8/18/26 through 9/16/26 (minus any returns or adjustments during the promotional period.) For accounts that qualify, a 5% statement credit will post to your account within 90 days from end of offer period. Only one 5% statement credit can be earned per account. Statement credit cannot be used to satisfy the required monthly payment on your P.C. Richard credit card account and may not be redeemed for cash or cash equivalent. Only combinable with our 6-month special financing offer. Account must remain open, in good standing, and not become delinquent at the time the statement credit is applied. Please call 866-396-8254 or the number on the back of your Credit Card to inquire about your statement credit status. This offer is void where prohibited.



SOURCE P.C. Richard & Son