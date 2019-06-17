PCA SKIN® Appoints Joanna Zucker Chief Executive Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PCA SKIN, the leader in chemical peel and daily skin care products and part of Colgate-Palmolive's professional skin care portfolio, announces the appointment of Joanna Zucker as Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Zucker has more than 25 years of experience in Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail, having served in senior management and marketing roles at PetSmart and Procter & Gamble, including nine years in global beauty care. As head of PCA SKIN, Ms. Zucker will oversee business strategy and execution, focused on products and services sold through dermatologists, physicians and independent estheticians.

"I am thrilled to join PCA SKIN and lead this amazing brand and organization. PCA SKIN is a beloved and trusted brand among consumers and skin care professionals. I am confident that our focus on breakthrough and meaningful innovation, education and customer service that has set us apart for nearly 30 years will continue to drive strong growth around the world," Ms. Zucker said.

John Hazlin, Vice President, Global Personal and Home Care for Colgate-Palmolive, added, "Joanna has a deep understanding of brand building in the Personal Care category as well as general management and operations experience that make her the perfect fit to lead our fast-growing PCA SKIN business. We are excited she has joined the company at a time of incredible growth as we work more closely with skin care professionals to expand the brand and our services."

Ms. Zucker will be based at PCA SKIN's Scottsdale headquarters.

