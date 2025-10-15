PCA SKIN® Celebrates National Esthetician Day with the Announcement of Its First-Ever Esthetician Advisory Panel

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Esthetician Day, PCA SKIN , the #1 professional chemical peel brand among estheticians, proudly celebrates the professionals at the heart of its success with the launch of its inaugural PCA SKIN Esthetics Panel. This milestone marks a significant step in PCA SKIN's continued commitment to the professional community, uniting a diverse group of leading licensed estheticians and registered nurse professionals who will serve as trusted voices, educators, and advocates for the brand's future.

The founding panel members include Natalie Aguilar, Jena Irby, Terri Miller, Leah Nickie, Karen Olsoy, Jade Paz, Ashley Powers, Aspen Swick, Melissa Valdez, and Kenzie Vanderheyden - each bringing years of hands-on experience and expertise across treatment innovation, education, and client care. Together, they will collaborate with PCA SKIN to share in-treatment-room insights, guide product innovation and R&D, and ensure the brand continues to meet the evolving needs of estheticians and their clients.

Founded by an esthetician and developed by a dermatologist, PCA SKIN has long recognized the vital role professionals play in delivering real, visible skin transformation. Beyond expanding its professional network, the brand remains dedicated to strengthening relationships within its existing community, ensuring every esthetician feels supported, valued, and inspired as a cornerstone of PCA SKIN's legacy and future.

"Estheticians are often the first touchpoint for people discovering PCA SKIN, whether it's through our renowned professional peels or our at-home care. Our network of Estheticians across the US uses their education and expertise to earn the trust of every client they treat," said Echo Sandburg, Chief Brand Officer at CP Skin Health (the parent organization of PCA SKIN). "As our trusted partners who help turn hope into visible results, National Esthetician Day is our opportunity to celebrate their impact and reaffirm our ongoing commitment to empowering their growth and success."

To mark the launch, PCA SKIN hosted a professional panel earlier this month during the MGF Age Renewal Cream event in New York City. The discussion gathered panel members to share perspectives on the evolving state of the industry, the power of professional connection, and the importance of ongoing education—further reflecting PCA SKIN's mission to uplift, educate, and equip skincare professionals with the tools they need to thrive both in and beyond the treatment room.

In continued recognition of the professional community, PCA SKIN is also opening submissions for the 2025 Esthetician of the Year Award, launching today, October 15, and running through November 30 on the brand's National Esthetician of the Year page. The program honors PCA SKIN Certified Professionals who exemplify mastery of the brand's Peel + Correct Approach and demonstrate exceptional commitment to client care and education. Three winners will be selected and recognized across PCA SKIN's channels, receiving exclusive professional prizes, product credit, branded merchandise, and a featured spotlight highlighting their dedication to the craft. Winners will be notified directly before being announced publicly via PCA SKIN's social media, email, and website in January 2026.

About PCA SKIN:

For over 35 years, PCA SKIN has pioneered and perfected the science of skin health. We create individualized solutions to deliver dramatic, visible results, starting with our transformative chemical peels. Our professional peel treatments bring effective skincare solutions into the future, ensuring the best results are achieved for every skin type and concern. Today, we serve over 13,000 medical and aesthetic practices, with professional treatments and daily care products sold in over 35 countries, delivering the most scientifically-advanced formulations for better stability, delivery, and above all, efficacy. We know skin health is personal, so we put our best into helping customers feel their best. Discover your professional PCA SKIN® experience at www.pcaskinpro.com. For consumers: www.pcaskin.com.

