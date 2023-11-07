pCare Achieves HITRUST Implemented, 1-Year (i1) Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

Certification validates pCare's security practices

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- pCare®, the leader in interactive patient engagement solutions that improve patient outcomes and make the work of healthcare teams safer and simpler, announces that its interactive patient system earned the prestigious certified status by HITRUST for information security. This accomplishment underlines pCare's steadfast commitment to the safety and support of its existing and future customers, including the protection of sensitive information.

pCare guarantees patient engagement solutions that are purposefully and thoughtfully designed, and this certification further strengthens the company's commitment to developing the highest quality systems. The HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certified status validates that pCare is leveraging a set of curated controls to deliver a complete security program that broadly protects against current and emerging threats.

"HITRUST is considered the gold standard for cybersecurity and will provide our healthcare customers with confidence and peace of mind that pCare's technology will not put them at risk," shared Mark Cortina, Vice President, Technology, pCare. "We are proud to achieve this milestone which underscores our commitment to safeguarding secure data as we further enhance the patient experience and staff satisfaction."

Practicing strong cybersecurity is critical to pCare to minimize information security risks and protect healthcare customers and partners. HITRUST i1 Certification gives the company's stakeholders confidence they are following leading security practices.

"pCare's HITRUST Implemented, 1-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST.

About pCare®
pCare's interactive patient experience solutions help healthcare providers engage, educate, and entertain patients across the care continuum and connect patients, families, and caregivers. Recognized as Best in KLAS for interactive patient systems, pCare is the leading partner of healthcare organizations to improve quality, outcomes, and performance. In 2023, pCare was acquired by Uniguest, a global leader in providing connected technology solutions for better customer engagement in the hospitality, senior living, sports/stadiums, entertainment, retail, education, corporate and government markets, to anchor its healthcare business. For more information, go to pCare.com or follow along on X @pCarebyTVRC and pCare on LinkedIn.

SOURCE pCare

