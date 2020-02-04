pCare Named #1 in KLAS Interactive Patient Systems Category for the Fifth Consecutive Year

2020 Best in KLAS is a recognition of outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care and serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors. More than 30,000 health care providers shared their software and services vendor performance experiences with KLAS. The category leader designation is reserved for vendor solutions that lead operational and clinical impact in select market segments.

"We are proud that the healthcare providers we serve continue to recognize pCare as the market leader in Interactive Patient Systems," said Dave Bennett, chief executive officer, pCare. "By working side-by-side with our clients, listening to their objectives and challenges, we are able to enhance and innovate the pCare patient engagement platform to provide meaningful and actionable insights that help them improve the patient and family experience, and achieve better outcomes."

About pCare™

pCare's interactive patient experience solution helps healthcare providers engage, educate, and entertain patients across the care continuum. The pCare open platform integrates with existing EHR/EMR systems, patient portals, and mobile health applications to connect patients, families and caregivers. Recognized by KLAS as the quality leader in the interactive patient systems category, pCare is the partner leading healthcare organizations trust to improve care quality, patient outcomes, and financial performance. Connect with pCare now.

About KLAS®

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

