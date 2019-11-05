pCare Partners with Redox to Enhance Health Data Integration

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- pCare™ has entered into a new partnership with Redox , a leading cloud interoperability platform that standardizes data exchange across the technology solutions used by healthcare organizations. The partnership with Redox will allow healthcare organizations to quickly and simply integrate pCare's patient experience solution, assuring seamless, secure data exchange within an organization's existing ecosystem of data-driven tools and HIT systems, like electronic health records (EHRs).

"In healthcare IT today, there is no room for a 'one-size-fits-all' mindset because every healthcare organization serves a unique patient population, requiring a distinct IT infrastructure, " said Dave Bennett, CISM, chief executive officer, pCare. "This partnership enables healthcare organizations to connect their existing HIT systems to the pCare platform via Redox once, allowing data to easily flow within the most extensive interoperable network in healthcare."

Redox helps healthcare organizations adopt digital health solutions faster, bypassing the need to build hundreds of custom connections when adopting digital solutions. Redox's full-service integration platform supports secure, two-way data exchange, using any existing standard or protocol, including HL7, to EHR vendor-specific APIs, and leverages a network of reusable nodes designed to work with a healthcare organization's existing interfaces, endpoints and API calls. Over 250 digital health solutions are already integrated with the Redox platform, and in-use by more than 500 health systems across more than 40 different EHR vendors.

"For healthcare organizations, the case for adopting a powerful patient experience platform is clear," said Niko Skievaski, co-founder and president, Redox. "Redox's technology conforms to each health system's digital resources, which means that health systems adopting pCare's suite of tools can do so with minimal burden on staff, allowing them to put pCare to use quickly for patient benefit."

pCare's interactive patient experience solution offers health systems a suite of customizable tools and resources that educate, engage and entertain patients, to promote patient satisfaction and better outcomes.

pCare's offerings can help health systems gather real-time patient feedback, optimize workflow and rounding, offer video-based patient education, support a clean and comfortable environment, help patients and providers navigate discharge and care transitions, and support healthcare leaders with coach advisory services that develop strategies for improvement based on an organization's own data.

