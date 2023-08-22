pCare Smart Room of the Future Featured at the New Moffitt Cancer Center McKinley Hospital

News provided by

pCare

22 Aug, 2023, 08:15 ET

Enhancing the experience, satisfaction, and outcomes through patient engagement technology

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. , Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- pCare® announces its partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center, the only National Cancer Institute–designated Comprehensive Cancer Center based in Florida, for the ongoing integration and support of its end-to-end interactive patient care system (IPS) into the new inpatient surgical facility, Moffitt Cancer Center McKinley Hospital.

"Moffitt McKinley Hospital's extensive use of our interactive patient care solutions will enhance the overall experience through compassionate care and patient, family, and clinician collaboration," shared Dave Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at pCare. "We are proud to partner with Moffitt Cancer Center to boost patient experience and staff satisfaction by leveraging the healing potential of education, communication, and empowerment."

With a purposeful and thoughtful design, pCare's technology ensures patient engagement throughout the care journey. Each 350-square-foot room within the new 10-story building is equipped with a Smart TV running pCare's IPS, including the Digital Whiteboard, which displays key patient and provider information; TV entertainment; and BYOD (bring your own device) and casting capabilities, allowing patients to pair their personal devices with the pCare system.

The patient engagement integration also includes Room Connect, the powerful digital door display that shows key patient information at the entrance of their room and a bedside tablet option to easily navigate the system.

"Using pCare's technology, we're delivering unparalleled patient-centered care that encompasses the needs of patients and caregivers," said Christine Alvero, vice president of Hospital Operations at Moffitt McKinley Hospital. "The technology provides seamless integration with our existing systems and improves the overall inpatient experience for both patients and team members."

Moffitt McKinley Hospital admitted its first patient on July 31, 2023. The expansive implementation by the leading Best in KLAS® IPS provider to enhance patient experiences, and support caregivers and staff, is in anticipation of the drastically increased patient volume of up to 65% expected within the community over the next 10 years.

About pCare®
pCare's interactive patient experience solution helps healthcare providers engage, educate, and entertain patients across the care continuum. The pCare open platform integrates with existing EHR/EMR systems, patient portals, and mobile health applications to connect patients, families, and caregivers. Recognized as Best in KLAS for interactive patient systems, pCare is the leading partner of healthcare organizations to improve care quality, patient outcomes, and financial performance. Connect at p-Care.compCare now. Follow pCare on Twitter @pCarebyTVRC and TVR Communications on LinkedIn.

About Moffitt Cancer Center
Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 54 National Cancer Institute–designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt's scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt's expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 8,500 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.4 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT

(1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on FacebookTwitter, Instagram and YouTube

SOURCE pCare

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.