PCBC 2023 Comes to Anaheim: Bringing Together the Best in Building and Design

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 64th Annual Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC), the largest homebuilding trade show anchored on the West Coast, is set to take place at the Anaheim Convention Center on May 24 – 25, 2023. The event promises to bring together the best in building and design, with a packed schedule of seminars, exhibits, and events.

The year's PCBC features hundreds of exhibitors, showcasing the latest and greatest products and services in the home building industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover new and innovative products and technologies, connect with industry experts, and network with peers.

PCBC is also proud to feature a lineup of expert speakers, including renowned architects, designers, and thought leaders. Dynamic keynote speakers, include best-selling author, Shawn Achor, and Kudzi Chikumbu the Global Head of Creator Marketing for TikTok.

Opening the show on Wednesday, May 24, Shawn Achor, a leading expert on happiness and positive psychology, will take the stage. Achor's bestselling books, include "The Happiness Advantage" and "Big Potential," and have been featured in numerous media outlets, including The New York Times and Harvard Business Review. He will deliver a keynote address on the power of positive psychology to improve workplace productivity, happiness, and success.

Starting the day on Thursday, May 25, Kudzi Chikumbu, is a lifestyle influencer responsible for connecting and building TikTok's creator community while advocating for diversity, inclusion, and representation online. A torchbearer for authenticity, he shares inspirational career advice to motivate professionals and creatives to embrace their personal stories to drive impactful results. Kudzi has been listed in Fortune Magazine's 40 Under 40 list and The Hollywood Reporter's Next Gen: Hollywood's 35 Rising Executives 35 and Under.

The conference portion offers a selection of over 50 educational sessions, outdoor exhibits, an innovation stage, and keynotes, covering topics such as design trends, technology innovations, and sustainable building practices. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain experience from experts in the industry and earn AIA continuing education credits.

In addition to the exhibit hall and educational sessions, PCBC is home to a variety of award ceremonies and networking events. On Tuesday, May 23, attendees can join in honoring industry front-runners and trailblazers at The California Homebuilding Foundation Hall of Fame Gala, and on Wednesday, May 24 attendees can celebrate at PCBC's Gold Nugget Awards, the oldest and most prestigious design awards in the nation. Networking events include community tours, the California Building Industry Association (CBIA) Professional Women in Building Bruncheon, and the Rock the Block Happy Hour featuring SoCal's favorite Lucky Devils in the outdoor plaza on Wednesday afternoon. These events will provide opportunities to connect with colleagues, build new relationships, and have some fun while enjoying live music and supporting the housing industry.

The Anaheim Convention Center provides the perfect location for PCBC, with easy access to transportation and local attractions. Attendees can take advantage of nearby hotels, restaurants, and entertainment options, making PCBC an enjoyable and productive experience for all. PCBC is also going to be returning to Anaheim next year, June 17 – 20, 2024.

PCBC promises to be an exciting and informative event for all attendees, from builders and developers to architects and designers. Do not miss out on this opportunity to connect with the best in the industry and learn about the latest trends and innovations in housing.

PCBC is presented by the California Building Industry Association (CBIA), a statewide trade association advocating for housing and homeownership. CBIA Members build nearly 9 out of 10 new housing units annually in California, ranging from charity homes to legally defined affordable housing, to middle-class market-rate housing, to luxury homes.

For more information and to register for PCBC 2023, visit the event website at https://www.pcbc.com/.

All speaker and keynote interview requests will need prior approval and must be arranged ahead of time, preferably before May 15th. CBIA and PCBC staff will be on hand for onsite press interviews.

