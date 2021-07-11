PCByte Reports The Global Rise of Female Gamers

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When people think of gamers, they often think of a teenage boy or young male gamer, streaming from his living room or bedroom. According to gaming laptop Australia retailer PCByte, the perception that men are the main players and gaming target audience doesn't necessarily ring true anymore, with women making up almost half of Australia's gaming community.

Data from Digital Australia's 2020 report indicates that women over the age of 18 make up 47% of the country's gamers. PCByte says this shift in demographics isn't unique to Australia, with female gamers on the rise throughout the world in both a casual and professional capacity.

PCByte highlighted that one of the most interesting sub-segments of female gamers is mothers. A recent study from Activision Blizzard revealed two-thirds of mothers aged between 25-54 in the USA play video games, which makes gaming an incredibly powerful platform to reach this influential consumer group.

Women are also increasingly interested in competitive gaming. One of the best esports teams, the Dignitas Female Counter-Strike: Global Offensive won consecutive championships in 2018 and 2019, while leading esports organisation, Gen.G, has an all-female Fortnite team and sponsors an all-female Valorant team. Additionally, there are female-only esports tournaments, including the Girl Gamer Festival and W Series.

Female streamers are also another fast-growing gaming segment, and like professional female gamers, they encourage more female activity in the industry. Successful female streamers, like Imane 'Pokimane' Anys and Kristen 'KittyPlays' Valnicek, recognised and have capitalised on the ever-expanding and increasingly profitable opportunities presented by the gaming industry.

Like their male counterparts, female gamers represent a valuable demographic. PCByte says female gamers have demonstrated their willingness to spend big on hardware to have the best gaming laptop .

The tech retailer also says they are reviewing some of their marketing and communications when it comes to targeting gaming laptop and gaming PC products to female consumers to better engage with this powerful demographic.

