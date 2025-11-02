PCC Practice Builder™ Pioneers 'Smart Software' and AI for Practice Growth

METUCHIN, N.J., Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Podiatry Content Connection™ (PCC), the marketing firm devoted exclusively to podiatry, has taken a bold step forward with a $500,000 investment in artificial intelligence education and innovation. This significant commitment reflects the company's dedication to helping podiatry practices grow stronger, reach more patients, and thrive in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

pcc PRACTICE BUILDER™ by Clearwater Marketing Group, LLC, Patient Pro-Connect™, and Targeted Reviews™ attract more new patients, engage existing patients, and improve online reputation for dentists and chiropractors. (PRNewsfoto/Clearwater Marketing Group)

After completing advanced AI programs at UC Berkeley and MIT in 2023, PCC's leadership team transformed academic insights into real-world solutions. By blending proven marketing strategies with powerful new technologies, the company has developed a suite of AI-driven initiatives designed to attract patients, improve retention, and give practices the ability to adapt and excel in the years ahead.

AI-Driven Tools That Deliver Results

PCC's flagship Practice Builder™ platform has been enhanced with intelligent solutions that provide measurable benefits. Patient Pro-Connect™ improves email deliverability and campaign conversion rates, ensuring practices reach patients more effectively. The SEO Tracker boosts search rankings and strengthens online visibility. In addition, smarter directory optimization and geo-targeted campaigns make it easier for practices to connect with patients in their local communities. Reputation management has also been elevated through Targeted Reviews, helping podiatrists generate more feedback and build trust with prospective patients.

"Artificial intelligence is not just a trend, it is a transformation," said Jeffrey Hartman, Founder of PCC. "Our clients look to us for strategies that work today and will continue to work tomorrow. By investing in AI, we are giving podiatrists the tools to thrive in a marketplace that is changing faster than ever before."

Beyond these core systems, PCC has introduced AI-generated video solutions and advanced chatbots that provide a more dynamic connection between practices and patients. Videos showcase services in engaging ways, while conversational chatbots respond instantly to patient inquiries, increasing responsiveness and appointment bookings. Early adoption of these tools is already delivering measurable outcomes, including more reviews, higher visibility, and a steady increase in new patient appointments.

Setting a New Standard in Medical Marketing

Hartman underscored the company's focus on tangible outcomes. "At the end of the day, what matters most to our clients is new patients walking through their doors," he said. "AI allows us to enhance what we already do best, which is helping practices attract, engage, and retain patients, while setting a new benchmark for what podiatry marketing can achieve."

Looking ahead, PCC believes artificial intelligence will play an even greater role in shaping how healthcare providers connect with their communities. "This is only the beginning," Hartman added. "We are constantly testing, refining, and advancing our tools because we know the future of podiatry marketing will be defined by smart software and innovation. Our mission is to make sure our clients are always one step ahead."

About Podiatry Content Connection

Podiatry Content Connection™ (PCC) is the premier marketing firm dedicated exclusively to podiatry. Serving practices across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, PCC delivers innovative programs, AI-powered solutions, and personalized service that help podiatrists attract more patients and increase revenue.

For more information, visit www.PodiatryCC.com,follow @PodiatryContentConnectionPCC, email [email protected], or call (718) 475-9449.

SOURCE pcc Practice Builder™