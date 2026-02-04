PCC Secures 8th Consecutive 'Best in KLAS' Distinction

WINOOSKI, Vt., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At PCC, strong relationships are the foundation of everything we do. We prioritize our staff, our valued clients, and the well-being of the patients they serve. Your community is our community. For this reason, we are delighted and honored to share that PCC has once again earned the prestigious Best in KLAS recognition from KLAS Research in their annual Software & Services Report, specifically in the Ambulatory Pediatric Solutions category. This achievement marks our eighth year in a row as the #1 ranked ambulatory pediatric EHR solution nationwide – a milestone made possible only by the continuous support of the practices we partner with. On behalf of the entire PCC team: thank you.

Image courtesy of the KLAS Research Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services Report, 2026

"Our gratitude goes out to the pediatricians who empower our work. This wouldn't be possible without our clients. Thanks for naming us the best pediatric EHR according to KLAS Research – we love what we do and look forward to continuing to serve the pediatric community for many years to come." – Chris Forleo, Marketing Director at PCC

PCC is more than just a background tool for your practice's EHR. We dedicate our vision and energy to ensuring the success of pediatricians and their communities across the United States. We are an independent benefit corporation celebrating over 40 years in operation in 2026. Our company headquarters are situated in the historic Champlain Mill in Winooski, Vermont.

With features such as Patient Pre-Check-In, expanded Patient Portal Scheduling, and an incomparable pediatric specific e-Prescribing solution (including mobile prescribing) we are proud to create tools and solutions ideal for the independent pediatrician.

In 2026, KLAS Research assigned PCC a score of 94.8, representing a 1% increase from our 2025 score of 93.5. KLAS Research operates as an impartial body, gathering user data on healthcare software and services. This means PCC's superior score is a direct reflection of the real feedback from the pediatricians who use our system. Commenting on this year's achievement, KLAS CEO Adam Gale stated:

"The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations. Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We're honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action."

