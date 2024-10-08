PCC: Successfully Navigating the Waters of Podiatry Marketing

"It's all about gaining new podiatry patients and paying attention to existing ones."

- Jeffrey Hartman

METUCHEN, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For Jeffrey Hartman, CEO and Founder of Podiatry Content Connection (PCC), this simple mantra of sorts has been a North Star objective, guiding his course to make PCC the #1 podiatry content marketing specialist.

Hartman founded PCC in 2012 with a philosophy to deliver the most effective and affordable podiatry marketing services, guaranteed to attract new patients and retain existing ones.

PCC | Practice Builder™, Patient Pro-Connect™, Grayfish Marketing™, and SOLE Marketing

PCC quickly gained a reputation for doing just that with a talented team of writers, designers, project managers, marketing specialists and software developers.

Podiatrists using PCC's program experienced incredible growth in the amount of new patients they booked monthly. They witnessed how existing patients remained loyal and returned for more services. They saw their practice stand out online in their local area. They noticed all of these results, while their practice revenue increased and they spent less money on marketing.

As word spread about PCC's effectiveness, so did their reach across the United States, and into Canada and the U.K.

Then in July of 2016 at the APMA National Conference in Philadelphia, PCC launched the first intelligent marketing software for podiatrists, and their position as leaders in podiatry marketing and innovation was solidified. "We were very excited to premiere our new, comprehensive automated system," Hartman recalls, adding, "and it made a big impact at the conference."

PCC's new system interfaced with CRM software and used SMS (text messaging) to improve patient care and automate certain marketing practices. Adding to PCC's already existing SEO, reputation management and content marketing services, podiatrists now had a system that did it all.

Fast forward to 2023, when Hartman's ongoing commitment to R&D led to the creation of a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) team at PCC. "We are always innovating to keep our clients on the path to better results at lower costs. Leveraging AI is just the current leg in that journey," explains Hartman.

And with their latest offerings: PCC | Practice Builder™, Patient Pro-Connect™, SOLE MARKETING™, and Grayfish Marketing™, PCC truly has the wind at its back.

To learn more about PCC's offerings, visit PodiatryCC.com, follow PCC on Facebook: @PodiatryContentConnectionPCC, email: [email protected] or call (718) 475-9449.

SOURCE Podiatry Content Connection