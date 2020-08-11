PCCW Global and SURE Universal combine to launch groundbreaking IoT home care medical solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PCCW Global and SURE Universal, a leading Internet of Things (IoT) software and platform developer, have signed an IoT Ecosystem Partnership Program (IEPP) agreement to deliver IoT home care medical solution. The collaboration aims to address the urgent need to deliver connected medical care from home, thereby reducing hospital visits for simple medical diagnostics, which in turn will help to prevent overloading medical facilities and reduce exposure to hospital-acquired infections.

The current global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the quarantine measures that have been put in place highlight the importance of reliable, cost-effective home healthcare and the role it can play in helping to address public health and safety resources. IoT medical devices, including measuring equipment and wearables used for monitoring and diagnostics, will now be able to communicate important healthcare information among patients, family members, doctors and other medical personnel.

PCCW Global's Console Connect IoT connectivity service will support the SURE Universal platform by providing a customizable platform and interface to deliver global connectivity, simplify device management and IoT operations. The IoT connectivity service also features real-time monitoring from a single interface across multiple operator networks. The service covers over 180 countries, providing support for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile networks, and delivering a one-stop, user-friendly SIM life-cycle management capability to service providers.

Under the collaboration, PCCW Global will provide access to its international IoT network, fabric and global services, while SURE Universal will concentrate on delivering its IoT platform, associated applications and data. The goal is to rapidly provide best-in-class, end-to-end IoT home care solutions worldwide.

The PCCW Global IoT Ecosystem Partnership Program delivers:

An opportunity for IT, cloud, telecom, and industry solution providers to develop solutions for the rapidly-growing IoT market worldwide

Easier access to otherwise complicated network, service, devices, and applications, enabling the full value of IoT to be realized by end-users

Access to a community of leading solution providers and suppliers to jointly promote the use of IoT solutions

Mr. Craig Price, Senior Vice President, Mobility Products and Marketing, PCCW Global, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with SURE Universal to power its home care solution by providing the network, technical know-how, and functional distribution to bring it to the international market. IoT will deliver tremendous value and benefits to the medical industry, especially in these unique times."

Dr. Viktor Ariel, CEO, SURE Universal, said, "SURE Universal is driven to provide exceptional, standardized and compliant IoT solutions for home care and we are honoured to be partnering with PCCW Global in order to rapidly deliver an urgently-needed home care IoT solution worldwide."

About PCCW Global

PCCW Global is a leading international communications service provider, offering the latest mobility, voice and data solutions to multinational enterprises, telecommunications partners, cloud and application service providers. Our truly global coverage combined with local on-the-ground knowledge has helped us build best-in-class global connections linking Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Our network supports a portfolio of integrated communications services including connectivity, applications, and tailored solutions integrated and orchestrated by the Console Connect on-demand digital Software Defined Interconnection ® platform, one of the first global platforms to fully automate switching and routing of all communications for seamless interconnection.

To learn more about PCCW Global, please visit www.pccwglobal.com.

About SURE Universal

SURE Universal Ltd is a pioneering developer of IoT software for remote healthcare, addressing the critical need to reduce the load on the healthcare system while protecting vulnerable populations like the elderly from the threat of acquired hospital infections.

SURE Universal Care is a complete solution for remote healthcare, including remote medical diagnostics and monitoring, as well as home safety. SURE Universal Care is based on international standards for IoT and medical care including OCF and HL7 FHIR to guarantee device interoperability, data security, and user privacy. The company is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

To learn more about SURE Universal, please visit www.sureuniversal.com.

