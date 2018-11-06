PCCW Global and TierPoint collaborate to extend Console Connect's data center footprint in the U.S.

As enterprises migrate critical applications and content to the cloud, they are discovering that the public Internet was not designed or built with business connectivity in mind, especially when it comes to reliable performance, predictability and security. PCCW Global's Console Connect answers these business challenges by delivering an affordable platform that makes connections to cloud-based applications, partners and client IT infrastructure simple, easily managed, predictable and secure, with seamless access to the world's major cloud hosting services, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, IBM, Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Yunify.

Console Connect will initially be available at TierPoint facilities in Andover, MA, Bethlehem, PA, and Durham, NC, enabling enhanced performance, visibility, monitoring and security. TierPoint's data center tenants will also gain additional benefit from having access to the digital innovation capabilities delivered via fast and secure direct connectivity provided by PCCW Global's Tier 1 IP network, which spans more than 150 countries worldwide.

TierPoint's customers will have an opportunity to easily provision on-demand direct access to their business-critical applications. Console Connect is also able to connect all points in a network with simple-to-use automation software that eliminates the complexity of network configuration while simultaneously reducing cost. Furthermore, the platform brings enterprises and cloud providers from around the world together by building a networking community, created by network engineers for network engineers, with the goal of improving communication and collaboration toward delivering improved data services.

Mr. Marc Halbfinger, Chief Executive Officer, PCCW Global, said, "The various Console Connect points of presence in TierPoint's data centers will deliver simple and dynamic access to applications by pairing network and cloud more easily."

Mr. Tony Rossabi, Chief Revenue Officer, TierPoint, said, "A growing number of companies are seeking more reliable and secure alternatives to the public Internet for cloud connectivity. This new collaboration with PCCW Global helps address that need, further expanding the options available to clients in our leading, edge-capable facilities."

About PCCW Global

PCCW Global is the international operating division of HKT, Hong Kong's premier telecommunications service provider, which is majority-owned by PCCW Limited. Covering more than 3,000 cities and 150 countries, the PCCW Global network supports a portfolio of integrated global communications services including connectivity, applications, and tailored solutions facilitated by the on-demand Console Connect digital platform.

PCCW Global is headquartered in Hong Kong, and maintains regional centers in Australia, Belgium, China, France, Greece, Japan, Korea, Singapore, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. To learn more about PCCW Global, please visit www.pccwglobal.com.

About HKT

HKT (SEHK: 6823) is Hong Kong's premier telecommunications service provider and leading operator in fixed-line, broadband and mobile communication services. It meets the needs of the Hong Kong public and local and international businesses with a wide range of services including local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, mobile, and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sales, outsourcing, consulting, and contact centers.

HKT offers a unique quadruple-play experience in Hong Kong delivering media content on its fixed-line, broadband Internet access and mobile platforms jointly with its parent company, PCCW Limited.

HKT also provides a range of innovative and smart living services beyond connectivity to make the daily lives of customers more convenient, whether they are at home, in the workplace, or on the go. For more information, please visit www.hkt.com

About TierPoint

Meeting clients where they are on their journey to IT transformation, TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with 5,000 clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 U.S. markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.

