PCCW Global collaborates with DIDWW to expand SIP trunking service to cover Europe and Asia Regions

Businesses around the world have been migrating from traditional public switched telephone networks (PSTN) to IP-based SIP voice platforms that connect their regional offices to more advanced infrastructure providing flexible inter-office communications for better security and management. DIDWW provides high quality and powerful two-way SIP trunking service packages in global locations, offering solutions to carriers and multinational enterprises and enabling migration to IP and PSTN replacement arrangements. The collaboration between PCCW Global and DIDWW will create new opportunities by leveraging PCCW Global's unparalleled infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region and DIDWW's advanced services and global coverage in Europe and other parts of the world.

Mrs. Lina Zaboras, CEO of DIDWW, said, "We maintain a leading position in the markets of Europe and the Americas with our broad service offerings and extensive coverage of virtual phone numbers. We are pleased to form this collaboration with PCCW Global and believe it will further strengthen our ability to provide IP-based interconnection for reliable voice services in the Asia-Pacific region."

Mr. Craig Price, Senior Vice President, Mobility & Voice Product Management, PCCW Global, said, "Together, PCCW Global and DIDWW are uniquely positioned to deliver SIP trunking services that will be supported by our local teams to meet the needs of multinational enterprises for their voice requirements."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

About PCCW Global

PCCW Global is a leading international communications service provider, offering the latest mobility, voice and data solutions to multinational enterprises, telecommunications partners, cloud and application service providers. With a network footprint reaching over 3,000 cities in 160+ countries across 5 continents, our truly global coverage combined with local on-the-ground knowledge has helped us build best-in-class global connections linking Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Our network supports a portfolio of integrated communications services including connectivity, applications, and tailored solutions integrated and orchestrated by the Console Connect on-demand digital Software-Defined Interconnection ® platform, one of the first global platforms to fully automate switching and routing of all communications for seamless interconnection.

To learn more about PCCW Global, please visit www.pccwglobal.com .

