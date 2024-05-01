PCF Insurance Acquires Two Insurance Businesses, Expands Presence in Key Markets

Acquisitions strengthen company position in employee benefits services and transportation industry; support growth strategy by expanding geographic footprint in target markets

LEHI, Utah, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage with operations in about 40 states, has acquired the insurance businesses of Encore Advisors and All Star Insurance based in Norcross, Georgia, and Venus, Texas, respectively.

"We are excited to welcome Encore Advisors and All Star Insurance to the PCF family as we continue to expand our footprint and deepen our capabilities," said Brooke K. DeWyze, Chief Development Officer at PCF Insurance. "These dynamic teams are an excellent fit for PCF because their specializations and niche markets align well with our growth strategy, with Encore expanding our capabilities for employee benefits solutions and All Star strengthening our collective bench strength in serving the transportation industry."

Both businesses are located in key markets for PCF Insurance as the brokerage looks to expand its presence in Georgia and Texas, among other high-growth geographies, in 2024.

Encore Advisors is a rapidly growing, family-run boutique employee benefits business outside of Atlanta, specializing in group health benefits solutions, executive planning and human capital management solutions for human resources professionals. By joining PCF Insurance, Encore's clients benefit from better coverage solutions and increased access to services that complement and add value to their health and wellness programs.

Well-known for its insurance solutions targeting the trucking sector, the All Star Insurance team outside of Dallas will team up with PCF Insurance's Houston-based transportation business, TCL Insurance, strengthening the collective offering of insurance, risk management and loss control solutions within the industry.

PCF Insurance continues to build an active M&A pipeline seeking to acquire profitable insurance businesses with an appetite for growing beyond their high-watermark performance threshold.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services of the West, LLC offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. PCF Insurance's operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering its businesses alignment through equity ownership, enhanced coverage solutions and capabilities for clients, and shared-services resources. With more than 4,000 employees across the U.S., PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, ranking #20 on Business Insurance's 2023 Top 100 Brokers and #12 on Insurance Journal's 2023 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit pcfins.com for more information.

About Encore Advisors

Founded in 2007, Encore Advisors is a boutique employee benefits brokerage in Norcross, Georgia, that serves clients with up to 1,000 employees. Encore Advisors' vision is to influence business owners and directors toward the greater good of their team and work culture while changing the healthcare narrative by offering a positive experience. Visit encoreadvisors.com for more information.

About All Star Insurance

Since 2017, All Star Insurance has been offering comprehensive insurance solutions for the trucking industry backed by high-quality service and tailored programs to meet customers' needs. Visit mytruckingagent.com for more information.

About TCL Insurance

TCL Insurance is a commercial trucking and transportation insurance specialist serving Texas and the Gulf Coast. The agency has more than 75 years of experience in providing trucking companies with creative, new approaches to reducing insurance premiums and increasing driver safety. Visit tcltransportation.com for more information.

