PCF Insurance Advances Growth Strategy, Inks Enterprise Agreement with Vertafore

News provided by

PCF Insurance Services

31 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

LEHI, Utah, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today that it has signed an enterprise agreement with Vertafore®, a leading insurance technology company, as part of PCF Insurance's strategic focus to drive profitable, organic growth, create efficiencies and provide more data across its network of more than 140 agencies.

Continue Reading
Vertafore
Vertafore

"Our partnership with Vertafore aligns with our goal of leveraging technology to empower collaboration, improve processes, and create efficiencies and economies of scale that will unlock additional organic growth opportunities," said Jenni Lee Crocker, President of PCF Insurance. "Vertafore's best-in-class solutions offer a competitive advantage to all of our Agency Partners."

The investment is designed to help PCF Insurance's Agency Partners harness technology to power modernization in the four areas proven to support growth: managing the agency, engaging clients, connecting in real-time with carriers, and leveraging data for agency growth and better client service.

"Vertafore is thrilled to partner with PCF Insurance to equip its Agency Partners with solutions that will fuel their long-term success," said Gareth Walter, Chief Revenue Officer at Vertafore. "PCF has a clear technology vision, and we're looking forward to empowering its strategy to drive growth and help its Agency Partners strengthen their relationships with their clients."

Vertafore's end-to-end approach to agency management simplifies and automates the insurance life cycle, while creating an exceptional digital experience for both their customers and their customers' clients.

"Implementing Vertafore's suite of solutions across our enterprise will strengthen our entrepreneurial culture, empowering our Agency Partners to focus their time and energy on cultivating relationships and meeting the evolving needs of clients," said Crocker. "Vertafore has demonstrated a genuine interest in partnering with us to help us achieve our current and future goals."

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partner agencies alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, with 3,100 employees across the U.S. Visit pcfins.com for more information.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

©2023 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE PCF Insurance Services

Also from this source

PCF Insurance Appoints Rocky Steele to SVP, Legal and Compliance

PCF Insurance Services Appoints Brandon Gray to Vice President of Treasury

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.