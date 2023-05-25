PCF Insurance Appoints Rocky Steele to SVP, Legal and Compliance

LEHI, Utah, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, today announced the appointment of Rocky Steele as its new Senior Vice President of Legal and Compliance.

In this role, Steele oversees PCF Insurance's legal and compliance function in support of the company's continued growth. By partnering across the business, as well as with senior leadership, Steele works to strategically mitigate legal risk, ensure compliance and regulatory demands are met, scale best practices and reinforce PCF Insurance's culture of legal compliance.

Rocky Steele, Senior Vice President of Legal and Compliance, PCF Insurance Services
"As a successful entrepreneur and seasoned business executive, Rocky brings a unique strategic perspective to our organization," said Peter C. Foy, founder, chairman and CEO of PCF Insurance. "His incredible insight will help elevate our company to the next level."

The enhancement of PCF Insurance's legal and compliance function, as well as its other shared services, aligns with the company's strategic focus of building business maturity as a cornerstone of its long-term organic growth. PCF Insurance's shared services model fosters operational efficiencies and economies of scale, freeing agencies within the PCF Partner Network from back-office administrative tasks so they can focus on growing their businesses beyond their high-watermark performance threshold.

"I am excited to be part of such a dynamic and fast-growing team," said Steele. "The explosive growth PCF has experienced over the past three years is a testament to the company's commitment to leadership, fundamental services and expansion. I look forward to contributing to the onward and upward drive to success here at PCF."

Steele holds a Juris Doctor from the Gonzaga University School of Law, a master's from the University of Maryland and a Bachelor of Arts from Brigham Young University.

About PCF Insurance Services
A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partner agencies alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, with 3,100 employees across the U.S. Visit pcfins.com for more information.

