PCF Insurance Services Acquires 360 Insurance Team

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, announced today it has acquired the insurance business of 360 Insurance, based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"360 Insurance was founded on the principles of superior service, trust and experience, which have served as the foundation for their continued success," said Brooke K. DeWyze, PCF Insurance's Chief Development Officer. "We've identified Las Vegas as a priority market within our M&A strategy, and it became clear through our conversations with 360 Insurance that the team shares PCF Insurance's commitment to extraordinary service and growth. Between their service-oriented culture and the markets they serve, 360 Insurance really is the perfect fit."

With roots in the Las Vegas Valley and licensed throughout the United States, 360 Insurance has served their business and personal lines clients with auto, home, commercial and life insurance solutions for over 75 years. By joining PCF Insurance, the 360 Insurance team and its clients will benefit from expanded coverage solutions, more competitive pricing, and value-add services like in-house risk management and claims advocacy.

PCF Insurance's strategic approach to M&A has enabled the company to expand its presence in strategically important markets identified based on growth potential and alignment with its current footprint. Additionally, PCF Insurance is prioritizing transactions with insurance businesses that enhance the company's in-house capabilities and specialization in key industry verticals, thereby providing significant opportunities to better serve clients.

PCF Insurance continues to cultivate an active M&A pipeline, seeking to acquire client-focused insurance businesses. The company is making significant progress in pursuit of its goal of adding $50 million in EBITDA by year-end 2024.

A top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah, PCF Insurance Services of the West, LLC offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance solutions. PCF Insurance's operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering its businesses alignment through equity ownership, enhanced coverage solutions and capabilities for clients, and shared-services resources. With more than 5,000 employees across the U.S., PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit pcfins.com for more information.

