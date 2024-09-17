PCF Insurance Services Acquires Insurance Business of Top Insurance Associates

Transaction marks 15th significant acquisition of 2024 as part of growth strategy

LINDON, Utah, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, announced today it has acquired the insurance business of Top Insurance Associates, based in Snohomish, Washington.

"Our acquisition of the Top Insurance Associates team aligns with our strategy to grow within target markets and specific industries," said PCF Insurance Chief Development Officer Brooke K. DeWyze. "Top Insurance Associates is positioned for significant growth, and we're excited to work with the team to expand their capacity and build on their success."

With nearly 30 years of service as an all-lines insurance agency, Top Insurance Associates brings a diversified portfolio of personal and commercial insurance solutions to individual and business clients in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Because of its geographic proximity and complementary service offerings, the Top Insurance Associates team will join PCF Insurance's Fortiphi Insurance, which will empower both businesses to bring additional value to clients across Washington and the Pacific Northwest region.

The addition of the Top Insurance Associates team marks PCF Insurance's 15th significant acquisition completed thus far in 2024. Through its acquisitional growth strategy, PCF Insurance seeks to join forces with successful businesses that have a desire to expand capacity and enhance the company's current offerings. By teaming up with PCF Insurance, businesses can preserve their local client and community relationships while offering innovative risk management and insurance coverage solutions.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah, PCF Insurance Services of the West, LLC offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance solutions. PCF Insurance's operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering its businesses alignment through equity ownership, enhanced coverage solutions and capabilities for clients, and shared-services resources. With more than 5,000 employees across the U.S., PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit pcfins.com for more information.

