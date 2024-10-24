PCF Insurance Services Announces Rebrand to Trucordia

Launches bold, transformational growth strategy under the leadership of CEO Felix Morgan

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services , a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, announced that it is rebranding to Trucordia, effective today. The name Trucordia combines the words "trust" and "accord", which reflect the integrity, harmony and collaboration that are the cornerstones of its business.

"We are at a pivotal moment in our company's ambitious growth trajectory," said Trucordia Chief Executive Officer Felix Morgan. "We are building the next great insurance brokerage, and our new identity reflects our focus on creating a unified and integrated organization aligned around a shared vision."

To guide Trucordia's future growth, Morgan also unveiled the organization's new transformational business strategy.

"Our strategy provides a road map that builds on our strong foundation," said Morgan. "We're uniting more than 5,000 professionals coast to coast to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for our employees, clients and partners."

Trucordia's growth strategy focuses on three key pillars:

Integrate – Continue to optimize operations through a regional management structure and proven office integration model.





Continue to optimize operations through a regional management structure and proven office integration model. Grow – Build a unified foundation of services to support all stakeholders.





Build a unified foundation of services to support all stakeholders. Acquire – Expand the Trucordia network by acquiring businesses with high growth potential in target industries and markets that have the ability to enhance our offerings.

Trucordia will continue to offer a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance solutions.

"It is an exciting time to be part of Trucordia," said Morgan. "Our company's growth story has been impressive, and we're positioning ourselves for even greater success. Between our new brand and growth strategy, we will continue to deliver exceptional client service through a people-centric operating model that prioritizes personalized, local service backed by robust shared services and an unwavering entrepreneurial spirit."

About Trucordia

A top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah, Trucordia, formerly PCF Insurance Services, offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners and each other. With more than 5,000 employees across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE PCF Insurance Services