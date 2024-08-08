PCF Insurance Services Deepens Bench in Construction, Real Estate Sectors with Acquisition of DLD Insurance Brokers Team

Newest team members bring robust experience in growing sectors, increases 2024 M&A transactions total to nine

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, announced today it has acquired the insurance business of DLD Insurance Brokers, marking the company's ninth significant acquisition in 2024.

"DLD represents the ideal acquisition that aligns with our M&A strategy," said Felix Morgan, PCF Insurance CEO. "Their team has served as trusted advisors for decades by bringing robust experience and knowledge in helping mitigate increasingly complex risks, specifically for the construction and real estate sectors. Their specialization in these industries adds to our own bench strength and aligns with our core business."

Founded in 1989 in Irvine, California, DLD Insurance Brokers specializes in serving companies with multibillion-dollar portfolios in the construction, real estate, manufacturing, medical device and technology sectors as an extension of their risk management departments.

By joining forces with PCF Insurance, the DLD team will now be able to further expand their risk management and insurance solutions offered to clients through increased market access, in-house risk management and claims advocacy, and exclusive programs.

With an expressed goal to add $50 million in EBITDA from M&A by year-end and to double the size of the company in the next five years, PCF Insurance continues building its M&A pipeline with strategic acquisitions that strengthen its core property and casualty (P&C) and health and benefits (H&B) business in key markets, deepen its in-house experience implementing risk management and loss control solutions within growing industries, and maintain healthy, long-term profitability.

