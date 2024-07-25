PCF Insurance Services Expands Solutions Offering to Public Entity Sector with Acquisition of Texas Insurance Business

Montalvo Insurance Agency team, clients to benefit from enhanced coverage solutions and market access

LEHI, Utah, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, announced today it has acquired the insurance business of the Montalvo Insurance Agency.

"Having served its southern Texas community for more than 65 years, the Montalvo Insurance team has deep-rooted relationships with their clients, especially in the public entity sector, and that's one of the aspects we review when looking to bring new teams on board," said Brooke K. DeWyze, Chief Development Officer at PCF Insurance. "We celebrate and want to bring on teams with rich history and experience because, when we combine it with our data analytics and technology, we are better suited to creatively solve for the tough challenges our clients face day in and day out."

Through its acquisitional growth strategy, PCF Insurance seeks to join forces with businesses that have a desire to expand capacity by using a deep bench of collective experience. By teaming up with PCF Insurance, businesses can preserve their local client and community relationships while offering innovative coverage solutions for even the most unique risks.

Montalvo clients will now benefit from the additional value offered by PCF Insurance, including enhanced coverage solutions, more competitive pricing, and increased market access. Additionally, the Montalvo team will benefit from operational efficiencies and economies of scale gained by integrating back-office support in areas like marketing, business intelligence, technology, human resources, accounting, legal and compliance, and more.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services of the West, LLC offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance solutions. PCF Insurance's operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering its businesses alignment through equity ownership, enhanced coverage solutions and capabilities for clients, and shared-services resources. With more than 4,000 employees across the U.S., PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #12 on Insurance Journal's 2023 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit pcfins.com for more information.

