PCF Insurance Services Strengthens National Presence with Recent Acquisitions in Key Markets

Accelerated strategy focuses on key markets that align with core business and deepen sector specializations

LEHI, Utah, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage with operations in 40 states, acquired four new insurance businesses: Ignitist, based in Pennsylvania, The Brady Agency, based in North Carolina, Roseberry Insurance Agency, based in Mississippi, and The Sinnott Agency, based in Iowa.

"At PCF Insurance, we are committed to accelerated and strategic expansion through M&A—not to be confused with high-volume. Our approach to M&A enables us to grow our operations in key markets—based on our analysis for growth potential and alignment with our current footprint—while ensuring that each new business that we integrate aligns with our long-term vision and enhances our capabilities and specialization in key industry verticals," said Brooke K. DeWyze, Chief Development Officer at PCF Insurance. "Our recent acquisitions are a testament to this strategy, providing us with significant opportunities to better serve our clients and expand our presence in strategically important markets."

The Brady Agency, based in North Carolina and serving Virginia as well, brings a strong local presence and expertise in commercial and personal lines insurance to the Research Triangle area, strengthening PCF Insurance's foothold in a key market. This team will join forces with Insurance Associates of the Triad, a business of PCF Insurance in Asheboro, North Carolina.

Ignitist, based in Pennsylvania, specializes in Medicare and senior benefits, a unique and nuanced sector of insurance where clients directly benefit from the deep knowledge of an experienced insurance professional.

Roseberry Insurance Agency, based in Mississippi, expands PCF Insurance's presence in the Southeast. A tech-forward insurance business specializing in property and casualty (P&C) coverage solutions, Roseberry is well-known for its commitment to transparent customer service, supported by its digital platforms.

The Sinnott Agency, based in Iowa, adds to PCF Insurance's growing Midwest region and aligns well with PCF Insurance's core business and solutions offerings.

PCF Insurance continues to build an active M&A pipeline, seeking to acquire profitable insurance businesses seeking to grow beyond their current performance thresholds.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services of the West, LLC offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. PCF Insurance's operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering its businesses alignment through equity ownership, enhanced coverage solutions and capabilities for clients, and shared-services resources. With more than 4,000 employees across the U.S., PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, ranking #20 on Business Insurance's 2023 Top 100 Brokers and #12 on Insurance Journal's 2023 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit pcfins.com for more information.

SOURCE PCF Insurance Services