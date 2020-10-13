PCG Artist Development & Visible Music College Join Forces to Create PCG at Visible; Launch First Ever Hybrid Development + Accredited Curriculum for Recording Artists

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PCG Artist Development, a nationally recognized talent development agency headquartered in Nashville, and Visible Music College, with campuses throughout the United States, have announced a joint partnership to create the first ever college accredited curriculum for developing recording artists, musicians and theatrical performers called PCG At Visible (VisiblePCG.com). Classes for the Spring 2021 semester are set to begin on January 19 at all Visible Music College campuses in Memphis, Tennessee; Dallas, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Redding and Atascadero, California.

(L-R) Dr. Ken Steorts (Visible Music College) & Bernard Porter (PCG Artist Development) (L-R) PCG Staff: Carly Porter, Tony Vincent, Jennifer McGill, Bernard Porter, Molly Porter, Chad Gentry, Kayla Hawkes

"PCG Artist Development at Visible Music College is dedicated to providing serious development for serious artists," said Bernard Porter, President of PCG Artist Development. "We strive to provide an environment that promotes physical, mental and spiritual well-being, inspires creativity and the challenge necessary for personal and artistic growth."

Through PCG at Visible, developing artists seeking a college education and a real-world experience can earn an Artist Development Certificate or a Bachelor of Arts in Modern Music.

Students may focus on one year certificates or three year Bachelor Degrees in music, production, or management, while also working with PCG top level professionals to accomplish academic success, gain college credit, and stage experience. Every class is designed to accomplish a long-term career in music with songwriting, vocal technique, keyboard skills, stage confidence, recording, touring, and artist health. Classes are intimate, informative, community infused, and detail a great deal of assignments for real world practice.

Visible Music College's Founder and President Dr. Ken Steorts is proud to offer this elite, hybrid program across all Visible campuses, with expert guidance and training from the top instructors in both the music industry and academia. Dr. Steorts was the founding guitarist of Christian hard rock band Skillet, a chart-topping songwriter, and an award-winning music entrepreneur for establishing Visible Music College in 2000, leading the global network of music schools for kids and college students.

"I am stoked to work with Bernard and the entire PCG team of providers to bring Visible's twenty year history of real artist development in an accredited college setting with an extra level of real world experience," said Steorts. "We are all excited to combine industry pros in multiple cities, high level academic alignment, along with immediate application and connection for student artists' long-term success."





Using their customized, scientific approach, The Science Of Artist Development, PCG provides hands-on, real-world training and education with the best coaches and mentors in the music industry. PCG consists of a core in-office staff, and a vast network of providers who work with the most successful artists in the entertainment industry. Through years of experience and success in the industry, our staff is uniquely qualified to prescribe the services and providers you need and the wisdom to know when you need them. Visit PCGartistdevelopment.com to learn more.

