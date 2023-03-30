PCG Named Among Best Companies to Work for by Women's Choice Award

BOSTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) today announced that it was named by Women's Choice Award as one of America's Best Companies to Work For, which recognizes businesses that actively promote an equitable, fair, and diverse culture for women. PCG was recognized in all three categories: Women, Diversity, and Millennials.

"As we close out Women's History Month, we're so pleased to be named among companies that foster a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture for women," said PCG's Chief People Officer, Tobi Russell. "Data shows that diversity – gender, race, or otherwise – leads to a richer work culture and stronger business outcomes. We see evidence of this as the diverse perspectives of women employees help us evaluate the complex problems our clients face and devise innovative solutions. We are committed to sustaining this momentum and increasing and elevating high-growth career opportunities for women at PCG."

Founded by Delia Passi, former Publisher of Working Mother magazine, the Women's Choice Award aims to give women a collective voice to identify companies that deserve loyalty and referrals. It compiles the Best Companies Award by aggregating data from a variety of publicly available sources and measuring them against several criteria in three different categories. The companies with the highest scores in each category are recognized.

"We are striving every day at PCG to foster community among women employees and continue to evolve as an employer of choice for women," said PCG's Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Sophia Thwaites. "This recognition affirms we are progressing toward a long-term vision of PCG as a workplace environment in which women of all backgrounds can unlock their fullest potential."

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm is a member of a family of companies with experience in all 50k states, and clients in six Canadian provinces and Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit www.publicconsultinggroup.com.

