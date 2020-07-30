PCG Offers Free Special Education Planning Resource to Aid Schools' Reopening Preparations Amid Pandemic

PRINCETON, N.J., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group, Inc. (PCG), a leading consulting firm supporting state and local education agencies across the country, today announced the launch of its Special Education Reentry Checklist: a free resource to help special education departments prepare for schools to reopen for the 2020–2021 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customized to meet the unique needs of special education departments and students across the country, PCG's Special Education Reentry Checklist outlines action items for Directors of Special Education to consider as part of their districts' overall reopening preparations. The resource works alongside state and federal regulations, department of education plans, and public health guidance to help schools develop plans for a safe and effective reentry for educators, families, and students.

"Districts are working tirelessly to develop and adapt plans so that schools may reopen safely amidst an incredible amount of uncertainty, due to COVID-19," said Jim McGlynn, Education Services Manager at PCG. "While there are many online resources available to support school reentry planning efforts, very few presently address the unique needs of special education students and the departments that serve them. In creating this checklist, we've tapped into the experience of our team and national client base to develop an actionable resource that we hope helps educators plan for the unique needs of our most vulnerable students and their families."

The Special Education Reentry Checklist inventories essential actions in four critical areas for Directors of Special Education:

Health and Safety

IEPs and Instruction

Communication Planning

Budget and Finance

Informed by over 30 years of experience supporting more than 3,500 special education departments across the country, PCG is pleased to provide the Special Education Reentry Checklist as a free companion to districts' current reopening procedures and state and federal guidance. The checklist is available for download via the COVID-19 Education Resource Hub on PCG's EDPlanTM website at www.edplan.com/COVID-19/specialeducationreentrychecklist.html.

Public Consulting Group, Inc. (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG has over 2,500 professionals in more than 60 offices worldwide. PCG's Education practice offers consulting services and technology solutions that help schools, school districts, and state education agencies/ministries of education to promote student success, improve programs and processes, and optimize financial resources. To learn more, visit http://www.publicconsultinggroup.com/education/.

