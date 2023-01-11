PCG Ranked Among Winners of RippleMatch's 2023 Campus Forward Awards

Ranking recognizes leading organizations in early career and internship recruitment

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) today announced that it has been included in RippleMatch's Campus Forward Awards, which recognize the top early career teams and programs in the nation. PCG was selected among 50 mid-size early career programs in the country. In particular, PCG was included because its recruiting strategies and candidate experience reflect its commitment to diversity and inclusion, supporting the next generation of talent through impactful internships and entry-level programs.

"People always come first at PCG. We are so pleased that this recognition—our second by RippleMatch—continues to validate that PCG's efforts to recruit and retain young professionals align with the needs and priorities of the next generation of talent," said PCG's Chief Executive Officer Bill Mosakowski. "Our clients' success depends on our ability to recruit, retain, and engage the best, brightest, and most passionate people. Building and sustaining a diverse, engaged workforce will remain a strategic goal at PCG."

Today's recognition marks the second inclusion for PCG in a RippleMatch ranking. The first was its 2021 inclusion in RippleMatch's NextGen 100 Awards. Both accolades are awarded to companies of all sizes, from small business to Fortune 500. They underscore the effectiveness of PCG's work to transform its talent recruitment and retention strategy as part of a comprehensive response to the impact of rapid growth on its people and clients. Outcomes from this transition include the cultivation of a veteran-friendly workplace, hybrid work schedules, increased opportunities for internal mobility, and advancements in diversity and inclusion, according to Tobi Russell, PCG's Chief People Officer.

"We see the results of our people-centered strategy in the company's robust performance and strong culture," said Russell. "We are committed to sustaining the momentum we've built around performance and culture through continued focus on growth opportunities, diversity and inclusion, and community."

Campus Forward award-winning teams were selected through a robust application that included short answer and multiple-choice selections on candidate experience, innovative recruitment strategies, approach to diversity recruiting, and internship and entry-level programs. Award-winning programs were carefully selected based on an assessment of these responses in comparison to companies in similar size categories.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals worldwide—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm has extensive experience in all 50 states, clients in six Canadian provinces, and a growing practice in Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit www.publicconsultinggroup.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Brown, Corporate Director of Communications and Public Relations

(617) 488-9084

[email protected]

SOURCE Public Consulting Group