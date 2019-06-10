PCI DSS Compliance Assessments at SecurityMetrics Win 2019 Fortress Cyber Security Award

OREM, Utah, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that SecurityMetrics has won a 2019 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Compliance category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

SecurityMetrics won "Best Product" for their Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) assessments, which are onsite assessments performed by certified QSAs to help businesses meet PCI DSS compliance deadlines and avoid card data compromise. The assessments typically last three to six months and qualifying businesses must demonstrate compliance with all PCI DSS requirements annually.

This award is the result of years of experience, communication, and optimization from the entire SecurityMetrics Assessment Team. Their combined efforts to focus on addressing the challenges of PCI compliance assessments has led to a better product and enhanced internal communication.

"We are honored to receive the Fortress Cyber Security award for Best Compliance Product. Our entire Assessment Team works together to continually optimize the PCI DSS Assessment process from beginning to end with the ultimate goal to help customers close security gaps and make security part of their business-as-usual practices." Matt Halbleib, SecurityMetrics Director of Assessments, said.

"We are so proud to name SecurityMetrics as a winner in the Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our expert judges that the entire group of innovators and innovations are the tip of the spear helping to prepare, defend and respond to the growing threat of cyber attacks. Congratulations to the entire team."

About SecurityMetrics https://www.securitymetrics.com/

SecurityMetrics helps customers close data security and compliance gaps to avoid data breaches. They provide managed data security services and are certified to help customers achieve the highest data security and compliance standards.

As an Approved Scanning Vendor , Qualified Security Assessor , Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR). With over 15 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

