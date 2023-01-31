PCI Express market size to increase by USD 31,584.8 million; North America to account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PCI Express Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 31,584.8 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 22.26%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global PCI Express Market 2023-2027

By region, the global PCI express market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 40% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand among end-users for high-speed processors is encouraging vendors to deliver advanced PCIe solutions to their customers. Rapid technological advances have resulted in the development of PCIe which can transfer data faster to Ethernet protocols. With the availability of advanced products in PCIe, their adoption will increase significantly among the end-users. Buy the report

Company profiles

The PCI express market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including –

Anritsu Corp. - The company offers PCI express such as Gen1, Gen5, and PAM4.

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers PCI express such as NVM Express, SCS, and SATA express.

Hilscher Gesellschaft fur Systemautomation mbH - The company offers PCI Express products such as CIFX 50E-2DP DN, CIFX 50E-CO, and CIFX 50E-RE.

Intel Corp. - The company offers PCI Express such as 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0 versions.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the integration of PCIe with IEEE 1394 (firewire), the increasing number of investments toward the construction of data centers, and the need to comply with compliance and regulatory standards. However, failure to manage inventory during changing customer demand is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into storage, data center, and others. The storage segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

The data center interconnect (DCI) solutions market share is expected to increase to USD 7.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 14.13%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers DCI solutions market segmentation by end-user (telecommunications, BFSI, cloud and IT services, content and digital media, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The molded interconnect device (MID) market share is expected to increase by USD 862.93 million from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by market landscape (two-shot molding, LDS, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America).

What are the key data covered in this PCI express market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the PCI express market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the PCI express market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of PCI express market vendors

