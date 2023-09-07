PCI GlobalCom Celebrates a Decade in Wireless Infrastructure and Telecommunications Industry

News provided by

PCI GlobalCom

07 Sep, 2023, 08:44 ET

Global Wireless Infrastructure Company Experiences Triple Digit Growth and International Market Expansion Across 10 Years

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCI GlobalCom (PCI), a leader in the wireless infrastructure and telecommunications industry, recently reached its 10-year anniversary. To successfully meet this milestone, the company has continuously expanded and diversified its service offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of their federal and commercial clients. As the company celebrates its 10th anniversary, PCI GlobalCom proudly leads numerous high profile and mission-critical commercial and government contracts.

What started as a tower climber's vision has turned into an international name. Founded in 2013 by industry veteran and former tower climber, Michael Graham, PCI GlobalCom has vastly broadened its footprint from what initially began as a company providing communications infrastructure services solely in the Southeast region of the U.S. to serving international civilian and military communities. PCI GlobalCom can now be found providing its expert wireless communications services in areas such as Guam, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, and other countries overseas.  

"We live in a data-driven world where the need for wireless solutions and broadband technology is rapidly increasing," said Graham. "PCI GlobalCom has made it a priority to adapt and deploy highly trained teams that help our customers stay connected," he added.

To further underscore the company's leadership in the wireless infrastructure industry, PCI GlobalCom's founder was recently awarded the "Outstanding Heights Award" by NATE, the Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association. The award recognizes Graham's nearly 30 years of distinct and innovative contributions to the wireless infrastructure industry.

To celebrate this achievement, PCI will be hosting a private event thanking employees, customers and partners for their loyalty and support throughout the years. To schedule an interview or learn more about how PCI GlobalCom is committed to helping the world stay connected, please email [email protected] or call 844.394.7326. 

Press Contact:
Joanne Sanders, Public Relations 
[email protected]
404.644.2779  

SOURCE PCI GlobalCom

