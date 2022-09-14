PCI GlobalCom Launches Severe Weather Response Program to Support Wireless Communication Capabilities Amid Ongoing Climate Threats

Wireless infrastructure company leverages global workforce to help rural and urban communities stay connected

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCI GlobalCom, formerly known as Pyrgos Communications, Inc., is a leading wireless infrastructure company that specializes in the installation and repair of wireless communications systems for civilian and military communities worldwide. With global field teams, PCI GlobalCom is proactively assembling a severe weather response program that focuses on disaster readiness in regions frequently affected by threatening weather conditions.

With an increased reliance on dated infrastructure to provide the best wireless connectivity, there is growing concern for how communications will be affected in regions experiencing extreme weather or natural disasters. PCI GlobalCom is creating a weather response program to tackle the threat that a changing climate poses to businesses and communities worldwide.

The weather response program will work with businesses, government entities and non-profits to keep wireless infrastructure operational in areas affected by severe weather damage and natural disasters. Additionally, PCI GlobalCom's weather response program will:

Quickly dispatch a national workforce that specializes in repairing and installing wireless communications technology (e.g., cell towers, satellites, wireless systems, etc.)

Monitor regions that are commonly affected by climate threats

Respond to different types of extreme weather conditions (e.g., hurricanes, tornados, floods, fires, etc.)

Demonstrate to communities what they can do for disaster readiness

"In our digital world, climate can severely hinder our ability to communicate, and we believe that our experienced team and weather response program can help communities recover connectivity faster," said Michael Graham, President of PCI GlobalCom.

PCI GlobalCom has previously worked in hurricane response situations and is prepared to bring its skills to communities that face any type of natural disaster. To schedule an interview or learn more about PCI GlobalCom's weather response program, please email [email protected] or call 877.218.1460.

