PCI-SIG Certifies VectorPath Accelerator Card Featuring Speedster7t FPGA

VectorPath® Accelerator Card Achieves CEM Add-in Card Certification for PCIe Gen4 ×16

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, today announced that their VectorPath accelerator card featuring the Speedster®7t FPGA has been certified by PCI-SIG and added to the CEM Add-In card integrators list supporting PCIe Gen4 x16. The VectorPath S7t-VG6 accelerator card is designed to reduce time to market when developing high-performance compute and acceleration functions for AI, ML, networking and data center applications. The VectorPath accelerator cards are available and shipping today for new orders.

VectorPath Accelerator Card Featuring Speedster7t FPGA (Photo: Achronix)

The VectorPath accelerator card was jointly developed with BittWare, a Molex company, to offer key features including:

Speedster7t AC7t1500 FPGA with 692K 6-input LUTs





6-input LUTs QSPF-DD and QSFP56 cages supporting 400 GbE and 200 GbE





16 GB GDDR6 – 8 banks with two independent, 16-bit channels per bank





One bank DDR4-2666 with ECC, (up to 4 GB)

"Achronix is an important, strategic partner for BittWare. The Speedster7t FPGA has an innovative architecture that provides significant differentiation in the high-performance FPGA market segment," said Craig Petrie, VP of sales and marketing at BittWare. "Designers can now use the VectorPath accelerator card in PCIe Gen4-based system with the confidence of PCI-SIG certification."

The Speedster7t AC7t1500 FPGA used in the VectorPath accelerator card was developed to help overcome the highest performance data acceleration challenges. It was designed with the highest bandwidth I/O and memory interfaces seamlessly connected using the FPGA industry's first two-dimensional network on chip or 2D NoC. It includes high-speed external interfaces supporting 400G Ethernet, PCIe Gen5 and 112G SerDes which are ideal for high-performance networking and compute applications. In addition, Speedster7t FPGAs support high-bandwidth GDDR6 memory interfaces which provide over 4 Tbps of memory bandwidth and is the only FPGA family to support low-cost GDDR6 memory.

To provide high-performance compute capability, Spedster7t FPGAs include machine learning processors (MLPs) designed to address challenging AI/ML workloads. These workloads require high-speed mathematical computation capability, support for various number formats and closely coupled local memories for coefficient storage all of which are included in the MLPs. The MLPs provide designers with 61 TOPs which can be highly utilized due to the efficient architecture of the Speedster7t FPGA.

"As the only independent supplier of both high-performance FPGAs and eFPGA IP, the Achronix VectorPath accelerator cards provide customers an easy way to evaluate and go to production with Achronix Speedster7t FPGA" said Steve Mensor, VP of marketing at Achronix. "Passing PCI-SIG certification is a significant milestone that validates our technology and gives customers confidence that our FPGA technology can be used in their production applications."

Pricing and Availability

The VectorPath accelerator card is available and shipping today. The MSRP is $8,495 and can be purchased directly from Achronix. Contact Achronix to purchase a card today.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance, high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath® accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.

