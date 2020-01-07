PCI Support Services- Signs contract with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services

ATMORE, Ala., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just one year after receiving its 8(a) certification, PCI Support Services has signed its first big government contract with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (FWS). The FWS contract will be part of a large effort to upgrade the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, a 35,000-acre reserve in Decatur, Alabama situated along the Tennessee River. The Wheeler Refuge manages and protects the habitat for 12 federally endangered, or threatened, wildlife species. It also plays an important role in promoting conservation as it attracts thousands of wintering and migratory waterfowl and hundreds of thousands of nature lovers and environmental tourists each year.

PCI Support Services will be an integral part of upgrading Wheeler Wildlife Refuge's facilities. The $4.1 million contract covers upgrading boardwalks, trails, the visitor center, an outdoor classroom, and the observatory as well as making the facilities more ADA compliant. It is anticipated to take a full year to complete all of the upgrades and renovations.

"We have experience working in an outdoor, conservation-focused environment. This contract is certainly within our scope of work. Our primary focus now is ensuring we complete these contracts and meet the stated guidelines. We know that our delivery will be the real test for our future success," commented Billy Hunt, PCI Support Services President and CEO.

Tribal Chair and CEO Stephanie Bryan remarked, "The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is excited about the meaningful work that PCI Support Services is engaged in. The Tribe is deeply dedicated to doing our part to create a sustainable environment for generations to come. We could not be more pleased with the relationship being forged with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services in which we share mutual values of protecting and preserving nature."

PCI Support Services specializes in various types of facilities maintenance services. Core competencies encompass construction, maintenance, project management, procurement, logistics, warehousing, and other services that can be customized to meet contractual specifics.

PCI Support Services is one of four LLC's created under ECKE Holding Company.

About ECKE LLC.

ECKE is a holding company owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. ECKE directs and oversees the operations of the following 8(a) certified businesses: PCI Aviation, PCI Support Services, PCI Productions and PCI Government Services.

Contact: Jennifer Chism, 251-446-4508

jenchism@pcicie.com

SOURCE PCI Support Services