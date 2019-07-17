PCL Construction and 3DR Sign Multiyear Drone Software Agreement

PCL Construction started working with 3DR in 2016 to leverage drone technology for site documentation, quality control, progress reporting, and more. 3DR's platform, Site Scan, includes an iPad app for drone flight planning and a web application for turning drone photos into precise maps as well as 3D models of construction sites. It also allows project teams to share updates with owners and project stakeholders. It's been used on more than 30 PCL projects across North America, and with this agreement, PCL is standardizing Site Scan as its drone software platform across the company.

"Site Scan has changed the way teams communicate on the jobsite," said Deron Brown, President and COO, PCL's U.S. operations. "Using this straightforward tool has improved our on-site documentation of existing conditions, work in place, and as-builts. Site Scan's workflows are efficient and produce repeatable results that easily integrate into our existing software and systems."

With this partnership, 3DR will continue to collaborate with PCL to tailor the Site Scan platform to meet the needs of large construction and civil engineering firms.

"As the construction industry looks to innovate and improve collaboration, efficiency, and safety, PCL has set the bar for how construction companies leverage drone technology to achieve these goals," said Chris Anderson, CEO for 3DR. "As a customer from the earliest days of Site Scan, PCL has helped shape our software, and I am excited about formalizing our partnership, and the value they see in standardizing on 3DR."

Advancing innovation in the industry is important to both PCL Construction and 3DR. Both companies are excited to continue finding new and efficient ways to collect and use data.

About 3DR

3DR is a drone technology company based in Berkeley, California. Its flagship product, Site Scan, is a complete drone data platform built for construction and engineering professionals to help them build and manage the physical world. Site Scan, a secure, scalable platform, makes it safe and easy for businesses and public agencies to collect, process, and share aerial data. For more information on 3DR, visit 3dr.com .

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in 31 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of $7 billion, making PCL one of the largest contracting organizations in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com.

