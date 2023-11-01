PCL Construction Announces Executive-Level Succession Plan

News provided by

PCL Constructors Inc.

01 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The PCL family of companies is pleased announce the following appointments to our senior leadership team:

Chris Gower is appointed to Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Gower has been with PCL for 28 years and previously led the organization's buildings division in Canada, the United States and Australia. As a member of PCL's Office of the CEO and board of directors, Chris led PCL's entrance into the solar business and has provided leadership over many iconic projects across North America. Gower completed the executive program at Stanford University and is an alumnus of Fanshawe College. He is a CCA Gold Seal certified estimator and project manager and was recognized as one of Canada's Top 40 under 40 leaders.

Todd Craigen is appointed to COO and President, Corporate Services. Craigen has been with PCL for 27 years, most recently President, Eastern Canada. In this new role, Todd will continue to oversee the Toronto and Solar districts and take on responsibility for corporate services departments including business technology, human resources, professional development, integrated construction services, and marketing and communications. Todd studied architectural engineering at the Saskatchewan Institute of Applied Science and Technology and is Gold Seal certified in project management by the CCA.

"A thoughtful approach to succession at all levels in our company continues to be a key strength at PCL, supporting our ability to carry out our purpose to build a better future together and deliver strong results," said President & CEO Dave Filipchuk. "Our strong emphasis on succession planning ensures that we maintain business continuity while evolving when needed to align with our future strategic goals. We are very excited about the leadership that Chris and Todd will bring in their new roles as we plan for continued growth and success at PCL."

About PCL Construction
PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $9 billion CAD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

SOURCE PCL Constructors Inc.

Also from this source

PCL Construction's Solar Division Secures Over $1 Billion in New Projects

PCL Construction's Solar Division Secures Over $1 Billion in New Projects

With a robust and diverse portfolio, the company illuminates the solar market, powering half a million homes and businesses with clean energy....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.