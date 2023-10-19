PCL Construction's Solar Division Secures Over $1 Billion in New Projects

PCL Constructors Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET

With a robust and diverse portfolio, the company illuminates the solar market, powering half a million homes and businesses with clean energy.

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - PCL Construction secures more than $1 billion in new solar projects for 2023, spreading its sustainable energy footprint across the U.S., Canada and Australia. From securing the division's highest volume of new work this year to a promising project pipeline and strategic workforce expansion plans, PCL Solar continues to power a brighter future.

PCL continues to build a reputation as the go-to name in solar construction (CNW Group/PCL Constructors Inc.)
"This year, we officially surpassed 4 gigawatts contracted – marking a new record for the company," said Andrew Moles, general manager of PCL's Solar Division. "It's an exciting time for PCL Solar. This growth reflects the increased demand for renewable energy projects across the world."

To date, the company has completed nearly 60 solar projects, supplying enough clean energy to power more than half a million average homes and businesses across North America and Australia. Travers Solar stands out among them – it not only represents the largest solar project in Canada to date but also the first of PCL Solar's projects to surpass 1 million megawatt hours of production. In just 16 months, the project has also offset more than 472,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

PCL Solar believes the following recent project wins along with many promising projects on the horizon will help the company more than double its impact of powering homes and businesses across three countries in the coming years: 

  • Peacock: 150-megawatt photovoltaic power station located in Taft, San Patricio County, Texas.
  • Azalea Springs: 180-megawatt photovoltaic solar energy installation in Angelina County, Texas.
  • Clearview: 145-megawatt solar project in Adams Township in Champaign County, Ohio.
  • Goose Prairie: 80-megawatt solar photovoltaic project located in Yakima County, Washington.
  • Spring Coulee: 30-megawatt solar facility located in Cardston County, Alberta.
  • Homestead: 400-megawatt photovoltaic solar energy installation in Claresholm, Alberta.
  • Stubbo Solar: 400-megawatt solar energy facility located in Gulgong, New South Wales, Australia.
  • Gunsynd: 94-megawatt solar farm located in Southwest Queensland, Australia.

With great results and a continuously growing market share, PCL Solar also has its sights set on growing Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) opportunities. From increasing global renewable energy demands due to the United States Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Canada's Clean Energy Investment Tax Credit, BESS is also on the rise. BESS provides critical infrastructure support by storing energy that can then be deployed at peak times when the grid is experiencing high demand. 

With PCL Solar's growing portfolio comes the additional need for employees.

"We plan to expand our team by 25% this year to support our projects and increase our capacity for future years," said Rodolfo Bitar, manager of strategic initiatives for PCL Solar.

With the announcement of the formalized operation: PCL Solar late last year, the company continues to make great strides in the solar construction market.

Watch our solar expertise in action here.

About PCL Construction
PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $6 billion USD, making PCL one of the largest contracting organizations in North America. Watch us build at www.pcl.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Gabi Bosiacki
Public Relations and Media Manager
PCL Construction
[email protected]

SOURCE PCL Constructors Inc.

