pCloud Joins the Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- pCloud, leading cloud storage service is pledging 100% of its profits from 13-14 January to support Australian bushfire relief efforts.

Australia has suffered devastating bushfire crisis. The blazes continue to burn across several states of the country and has affected many people destroying hundreds of homes. The whole world is shocked. But also willing to help. The Swiss cloud storage provider pCloud joins the bushfire relief efforts and is donating 100% of its profits from 13-14 January to support all that have been affected by the horrific fire catastrophe. The cloud storage provider had decided to donate to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. Everyone that wants to join pCloud needs to purchase one of their cloud storage plans on January 13th or January 14th.

Along with its smart file security measurements and variety of file management options, the company has pioneered the industry with its Lifetime plan, which is an innovative price model that gives users the opportunity to get a lifelong account with just one payment. For its short history, the cloud storage provider has already managed to establish itself among the top 5 cloud storage solutions on the market.

