PCM Trials and EmVenio Research Announce the Appointment of Jeff Huntsman as Chief Commercial Officer

DENVER, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCM Trials and EmVenio Research, a PCM Trials Company are pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Huntsman to the leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer. Jeff brings over 30 years of experience in commercial planning, global business development, and scaling organizations in the healthcare and life sciences industry.

PCM Trials

This adds to the recent investment PCM Trials is making to continue its growth in the clinical trial industry, creating the most patient-centric clinical trial model available for hybrid and decentralized clinical trials internationally. As Chief Commercial Officer, Jeff will be leading our global commercial organization and will be responsible for growing the clinical trial services business formed by the combination of PCM Trials and EmVenio Research.

"We are excited to have Jeff join the PCM Trials and EmVenio teams," announced Greg Austin, President of PCM. "His expertise in business development and growth strategies will greatly benefit our success in the clinical trials industry," Austin added.

"Jeff's proven track record in driving business growth and his innovative approach to commercial strategy make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Thad Wolfram, President of EmVenio. "We are confident that his contributions will not only enhance our competitive edge but also strengthen our commitment to making clinical trials more accessible."

Most recently Jeff was Chief Commercial Officer at Sitero where he established and led the global commercial organization and built the sales and go to market strategies for their technologies and services.

Prior to this, Jeff was an Advisor for a Healthcare Private Equity, Warburg Pincus, where he helped carve out the Pharma Intelligence business of Informa, PLC, and ultimately rebrand as Citeline in June of 2022. Jeff was also the President at J-Boys Consulting and has served in Executive Commercial leadership roles at Clarivate Analytics, ConnectiveRx, and Parexel. Earlier in his career, Jeff also held leadership roles at Liquent, Thomson Reuters, and Rogers Medical Intelligence Solutions and started his career at Stuart Pharmaceuticals (Astra Zeneca).

About PCM Trials

Since 2008, PCM Trials has led the way in mobile research. Our Certified Mobile Research Nurses (CMRNs) are driving the shift to patient-centric, decentralized clinical trials, giving individuals the flexibility to engage in research studies in the ways that work best for them and expanding opportunities for participation. Since then, PCM Trials has welcomed Clinical Trial Service (CTS) and EmVenio Research to its family of companies, creating the most patient-centric clinical trial model available for hybrid and decentralized clinical trials internationally.

About EmVenio Research

EmVenio Research, a PCM Trials Company, provides a scalable network of clinical trial sites strategically located in underrepresented communities to engage a diverse patient demographic. Our extensive global network comprises highly skilled clinicians, leading principal investigators, and cutting-edge research sites, allowing us to deliver high-quality clinical research services that prioritize reducing the burden on patient participation. Visit emvenio.com to learn more.

SOURCE EmVenio Research