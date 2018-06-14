PCMA Applauds Judiciary Committee on Passage of CREATES Act to Help Lower Drug Prices

Brand drug manufacturer schemes to block generic competition are a significant barrier to reducing prescription drug costs. The bipartisan legislation, introduced by Senators Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Charles Grassley (R-IA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Mike Lee (R-UT), is designed to encourage more development of generic and biosimilar drugs and reduce overall drug costs by preventing brand drug manufacturer abuses of risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS) that block generic competition.

A broad group of other stakeholders support this legislation, including the Association for Accessible Medicines, the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy, Public Citizen, and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

PCMA is the national association representing America's pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). PBMs administer prescription drug plans for more than 266 million Americans who have health insurance from a variety of sponsors including: commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, union plans, Medicare Part D plans, the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP), state government employee plans, Medicaid plans, and others.

