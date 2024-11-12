PCMA ENGAGES CLARITY EXPERIENCES AS PRODUCTION PARTNER FOR CONVENING LEADERS 2025

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traci DePuy, PCMA Chief Marketing Officer today announced the association has retained Clarity Experiences, an emerging leader in creative event production and audiovisual services, as its event and audiovisual production partner for Convening Leaders 2025 (CL25) in Houston, Texas January 12-15, 2025.

Recognized for their expertise in technology, immersive storytelling, and dynamic event environments, Clarity Experiences and the PCMA team have been collaborating to ideate and develop experiences to ensure all CL25 participants can engage and connect during the four-day annual event in impactful ways.

"The Clarity Experiences team exemplifies dedication to innovation and excellence in event production which seamlessly align with our intention to deliver an experience that inspires and prepares CL25 participants for the future," said DePuy.

CL25 is more than just an event – it is a movement that encourages the global business events community to go beyond its orbit, to push the boundaries of what is known, and to lead with vision and purpose. With an exceptional lineup of speakers, thought-provoking sessions, and unparalleled networking opportunities, CL25 will empower participants to explore, engage, and evolve.

Clarity Experiences shares PCMA's commitment to advancing the global business events community through its quality, value-based creative audiovisual production. "Partnering with PCMA for Convening Leaders 2025 is an incredible opportunity," said Brian Lagestee, CEO. "We're eager to bring our creative and technical capabilities to this world-class event, enhancing engagement and delivering an inspiring experience for all participants."

About PCMA

PCMA, PCMA Foundation and CEMA educate, inspire, and listen, creating meaningful experiences where passion, purpose and commerce come together. We are the world's largest community for Business Events Strategists, providing senior-level education, networking, and market intelligence for the global business events industry. Our mission is to drive social and economic progress through business events. Headquartered in Chicago, IL PCMA has 17 North American Chapters, regional communities in APAC, EMEA and LATAM, and members in 59 countries. The Corporate Event Marketing Association (CEMA), a PCMA subsidiary, advances strategic event marketing and marketing communications for senior-level event marketers and industry professionals. Visit us at pcma.org.

About Clarity Experiences

Clarity Experiences is a leading provider of experiential AV production solutions, dedicated to transforming live events into remarkable experiences. At Clarity, we understand the power of live events to drive engagement, foster connections, and leave a lasting impression. Our team of experienced professionals brings creativity, expertise, and attention to detail to every project, ensuring flawless execution and exceptional results.

We offer a comprehensive range of AV production services tailored to the unique needs of each event, from intimate meetings to large-scale conferences and everything in between. Our services include audiovisual design and integration, event staging and production, content creation, intelligent lighting design, and more.

Clarity's dedication to mission-driven excellence, passionate innovation, and expert execution will ensure that Cvent CONNECT 2024 is an unforgettable experience for all attendees. For more information about Clarity and our AV production services, visit www.clarityexperiences.com.

